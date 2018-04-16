--

Flags flew at half-mast for former AG Lautenschlager

Gov. Scott Walker ordered United States and Wisconsin flags fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager.

Lautenschlager died on March 31 at age 62. She was elected in 2002 and became the first female attorney general in Wisconsin history. Lautenschlager served as AG from 2003-2007 and was also U.S. Attorney for the Western District, a member of the Wisconsin Assembly, and the Winnebago County district attorney. A memorial service for Lautenschlager was held Sunday.

--

Eviction rates highest in SE Wis.

Researchers report renters who don't pay up are more likely to be evicted in southeastern Wisconsin than in any other part of the state.

Eviction rates in Racine, Kenosha, and Milwaukee counties are well above the national average. At 3.9 percent, the Racine County eviction rate is almost double the national rate. An official with the Wisconsin Works agency in that county says the people who come in seeking eviction help are usually low-income, single parents. Researchers at Princeton University compiled statistics from a 16-year period, ending in 2016.

--

Man charged with raping 87-year-old woman at senior living home

Police say a Superior man accused of sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman claims the act was consensual.

Cullen Joel Horne is charged with sexual assault and intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse. The victim says she was assaulted April 7. Horne says he had resigned at the senior living facility three or four months ago but returned to visit some of the residents. The woman says she asked the 61-year-old suspect to fix something in her apartment and did allow him to give her a back rub, then she says he attacked her. Horne initially denied having any physical contact with any of the residents. He made a Douglas County court appearance last week.

--

2 major oil/gas pipelines shut down

Enbridge Energy has decided to shut down two major oil and gas pipelines that carry those products across the Upper Midwest.

Enbridge says the move was made after a power outage at its terminal in Superior. The storm system pounding the region was also a factor. Enbridge says the pipelines will remain shut down until the weather conditions improve in the Straits of Mackinac. The company is also checking out the possibility that one or both of the pipelines may have been damaged when it was hit by the anchor of a ship.

--

Former Marquette professor’s case goes to state Supreme Court

A former professor at Marquette University says he was fired for exercising his constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether Professor John McAdams was fired for a blog post or for his conduct on the job. McAdams criticized a Marquette instructor for what he described as shutting down a negative discussion against gay marriage. The school says McAdams was terminated for publicizing the instructor's personal information so he would be subjected to harassment.

--

Heavy snowfall causes Ashwaubenon hotel roof to collapse

Authorities in Ashawaubenon report no injuries in a roof collapse caused by heavy snowfall Sunday morning.

Nobody was in the enclosed pool area at about 10 a.m. when that roof gave way at the EconoLodge. Ashwaubenon Public Safety Chief Eric Dunning says a 40-foot section of the roof fell in after a snowstorm dropped more than 15 inches of snow on the area. It hasn't been confirmed that the snow caused the problem. Sixty-five guests of the hotel were relocated to more lodging nearby. Shortly after that incident, the roof of another building in the Ashwaubenon Business Park collapsed.

--

State health department splits $1M in opioid-related grants 4 ways

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is awarding four $250,000 grants to expand medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.

The grants are going to Milwaukee County, Forest County Potawatomi Community, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, and Tellurian. Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse, says research has shown medication-assisted treatment to be the most effective way to treat opioid disorder. He says the grants "are another tool in the toolbox for communities to fight back against this epidemic." The task force has passed more than 30 pieces of legislation aimed at ending the opioid epidemic.