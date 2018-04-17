Possible Prescott K-9 discussed at City Council meeting

A committee of community members formed to take care of the K-9 donation funds, which were put into an account at First National Bank. Lisa Johnson was elected the committee board president and the committee now handles all the funds and fundraising for the K-9. The police department is not involved with the fundraising aspect, but Officer Jesse Neely has given some community presentations on how a K-9 would benefit Prescott, Funk said.

Neely spoke to the council about the benefits of having a K-9 in Prescott. He said the number of criminal drug arrests has risen in Prescott over the past six years. A canine would be beneficial in possible drug cases because it would be able to smell and detect drugs (like fentanyl and carfentanil). Neely said fentanyl and carfentanil can be deadly to humans, even a small powder amount, and a canine could alert officers to the potential risk.

"In cases of vehicle searches, a canine's first search is an exterior perimeter sniff of the vehicle," Funk said. "If the canine detects drugs, they will indicate. The training the canine and handler receive certifies probable cause to believe there are drugs present in the vehicle. At that point, precautions can be taken while continuing to investigate."

In addition to helping with drug cases, Neely said a K-9 could search buildings, clearing the building much faster than a person could. The dog may be able to alert officers as to where the potential danger is in the building.

Funk said there are numerous incidents where a K-9 could be beneficial to Prescott.

"The canine patrol partner has many uses," Funk said. "Handler protection, building searches, and a shield for officers during resistive or fleeing felony arrests. Canines are highly trained in this area. The police canine is also a tracking dog and can track people or conduct searches for lost or evidentiary articles. Lost or runaway children, elderly folks or fleeing suspects can be followed even after several hours of leaving an area."

Neely said a dog would have to go through three months of training, along with its handler. Because of the bond that forms between officer and canine, the canine wouldbe assigned to one officer. The officer and dog learn to read each other and know when something is wrong. The dog would live and work with that officer.

City Council Alderperson Maureen Otwell questioned how scheduling would work for the K-9.

Funk said the canine and officer would be part of the regular schedule. A policy would need to be developed to figure out how everything would work.

Alderperson Darlyn Hintz wanted to know plans for the long-term cost of the K-9. Funk said the committee is in the process of writing a grant and looking to find full funding for the start up.

Neely said he looked into annual cost associated with a K-9 and found it to be about $300 (including vet-shots, food, USPCA membership, PD1 trials and detector trials). He said the only part of the veterinary bill they would have to pay would be for the shots and that Fromm Dog Food Company will donate the food.

The initial start up cost would be about $55,000. This total would include a Ford Explorer police package ($27,000); outfitting vehicles ($600); start up cost from activedogs.com ($6,658.75); K-9 training ($10,000-$15,000) and yearly upkeep ($300).

Prescott Mayor David Hovell said research is needed on how much the insurance would potentially go up if Prescott has a K-9. Neely said he would get this information and bring it back to the council.

Otwell also said it was distressing to her that she heard rumors about a Prescott K-9 before the matter was brought to the city council. She said the matter should have been brought to the city council before presentations were made to the rest of the community.

"The purpose of continued dialogue with the citizens, the private K-9 committee and now council is to educate and have discussion," Funk said. "The K-9 committee has done an excellent job of opening some potential private funding doors during that time. The K-9 committee is now at a point where it needs council input before it can move forward to seek those funds. I think the City of Prescott has a great opportunity to collaboratively work with community organizations in a public/private partnership."

Funk said any decisions going forward will depend on city council decisions and the wishes of the council will be respected and followed.

"In the end, whatever the council decides on this issue, it will be respected," Funk said. "Our job is to provide them with all the information they require. Further information will be provided to council as requested and the discussion will continue."