St. Croix County towns slated for broadband funding

Northwest Communications received a total of $259,000 in funds for the towns of St. Joseph and Somerset, while Nextgen Communications was awarded $60,000 for the town of Forest as part of $7.68 million in grants from the Public Service Commission.

The grants, met by $19.47 million in private matching funds, were issued to 46 communities around Wisconsin.

The town of Somerset funds will go toward building a fiber network for 163 homes and businesses. In the town of St. Joseph, 260 homes and businesses are targeted for a fiber build-out on the east side of Bass Lake.

The town of Forest project targets a fiber extension to 33 homes and businesses.

A news release from Gov. Scott Walker's office said this year's round of broadband grants were the largest in state history.