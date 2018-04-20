St. Croix County towns slated for broadband funding
Three St. Croix County towns were among several rural communities awarded funding last week by the state to expand broadband connectivity.
Northwest Communications received a total of $259,000 in funds for the towns of St. Joseph and Somerset, while Nextgen Communications was awarded $60,000 for the town of Forest as part of $7.68 million in grants from the Public Service Commission.
The grants, met by $19.47 million in private matching funds, were issued to 46 communities around Wisconsin.
The town of Somerset funds will go toward building a fiber network for 163 homes and businesses. In the town of St. Joseph, 260 homes and businesses are targeted for a fiber build-out on the east side of Bass Lake.
The town of Forest project targets a fiber extension to 33 homes and businesses.
A news release from Gov. Scott Walker's office said this year's round of broadband grants were the largest in state history.