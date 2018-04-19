That has Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett considering the idea of running. It would be Barrett's fourth shot at the state's top elective office. He was unsuccessful in his three previous bids for the office. Barrett has $600,000 in his campaign war chest. He's still talking about the idea but will have to submit nomination papers by June 1 if he's going to run against incumbent Scott Walker.

--

Minn. man convicted of battery, not homicide, in UW-Stout student’s death

A Dunn County jury has convicted a Minnesota man of battery in the 2016 death of a UW-Stout student from Saudi Arabia but acquitted him on a more serious murder charge.

Prosecutors say Cullen M. Osburn of Minneapolis is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13 in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, a junior majoring in business administration at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The jury on Tuesday found Osburn guilty of aggravated battery with intent to cause bodily harm, but not guilty of felony murder. Prosecutors say Osburn was angry that his girlfriend wasn't answering his phone calls and that he punched a stranger, Alnahdi, in the face outside a Menomonie pizzeria on Oct. 30, 2016. Alnahdi died the next day at a hospital. Osburn has denied punching Alnahdi and says he wants a retrial.

--

3 men charged in Madison-area bank robbery spree

Three men have been charged in a series of nine bank robberies earlier this year in the Madison area.

Thirty-one-year-old Robert Minette, 30-year-old Jonathan Thompson, and 18-year-old Kiefah Marbara were in Dane County Court for an appearance Wednesday. The banks in Madison, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie and Middleton were robbed between Jan. 8 and Feb. 22. Investigators say Thompson admitted to being the driver spotted on video surveillance at one of the banks. He was also wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device at the time. Marbra told police he was a reluctant participant and the robberies were Thompson's idea.

--

Milwaukee civil rights leader Vel Phillips dies

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says civil rights leader Vel Phillips literally changed the state's largest city.

Phillips died Tuesday night at the age of 94. She was the first black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1951 and became the first African-American and the first woman to be elected to Milwaukee's Common Council five years later. A moment of silence was held at Milwaukee City Hall in her honor Wednesday afternoon. There were other firsts. She was the first African American judge in Wisconsin and the first African American female to serve as Wisconsin Secretary of State. Phillips was in hospice care when she died.

--

Person who tossed sick cat in dumpster faces charges

Green Bay police say charges are pending against the person who threw a sick cat into a city dumpster Tuesday.

A second person spotted the car while disposing of some garbage bags later and called the police. Although the responding officer thought the cat could have crawled into the dumpster, surveillance video showed that wasn't what happened. The person police were looking for surrendered the next day. Police anticipate they will be charged with mistreated and abandoning an animal. The 8-year-old cat was evaluated by a veterinarian and had to be euthanized.

--

In-state businesses work to get a piece of Foxconn

The $10 billion Foxconn project is a major economic boost to southeastern Wisconsin and businesses around the state are hoping to get in on the action.

Only one part of the project has been opened for bids so far. An information session in La Crosse this week is one of 14 around Wisconsin where local businesses are able to find out how to get involved. Hundreds of Wisconsin companies will be needed to supply construction workers, carpenters, electricians and more. An estimated 16,000 workers will be involved in building the massive manufacturing plant over a four-year period.

--

Kenosha County owners lose home to beach erosion

A Kenosha County couple says there is nothing they can do as the bluff their home sits on is swallowed by Lake Michigan. High waves and strong winds have accelerated the erosion threatening their home. Tom Lindgren says he can't cover the $300,000 cost of stabilizing the bluff and officials with the village of Somers say the problem is his because it's on private property. The situation is basically un-fixable. Lindgren and his wife, Marge, have now been forced to move from their home to stay safe.

--

Milwaukee School Board leader issues apology for outburst

The president of the Milwaukee Public Schools board of education has issued an apology on Facebook for an outburst during a meeting Tuesday night.

At one point, during a heated discussion about ending bus service for some students, MPS School Board Director Michael Bonds told Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association Vice President Amy Mizialko to "go to hell." Board President Mark Sain says disagreeing with each other is "good public policy," but inappropriate language "will not be tolerated." The contentious issue has been tabled for future discussion.