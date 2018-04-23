Firefighters from Durand helped removed the body, which will be taken to a medical examiner’s office in Madison for identification and an autopsy.

Democratic poll for Wis. governor suggests dead heat

A new survey in the Democratic race for Wisconsin governor indicates a virtual dead heat between Paul Soglin and Tony Evers.

The Maslin poll shows Evers with 25-percent support and Soglin at 23 percent. State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, whose legislative district includes Pierce County, is in third place with the support of 13 percent of voters while no other candidate reached double digits.

More than 600 likely Wisconsin Democratic primary voters responded to the poll last month. By a more than 3-1 margin, Wisconsin voters rejected the notion that a candidate from Madison cannot win. A May 2017 poll showed Soglin beating incumbent Gov. Scott Walker 52-39 percent.

Rodgers joins Bucks’ ownership group

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

The announcement that Rodgers was joining the Bucks' ownership team at Friday night's playoff game drew a standing ovation from the crowd. Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick were sitting courtside for Milwaukee's win over the Boston Celtics. The amount Rodgers is investing in the Bucks was not made public. He becomes the first current NFL player or professional athlete to own a piece of a major sports franchise. The value of the Bucks is more than $1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Body of missing kayaker found in Outagamie County

Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office have found the body of a missing Appleton man who had gone kayaking on the Embarass River.

The man's name hasn't been released. His disappearance was reported Saturday morning. The caller said the missing man had gone kayaking Friday and hadn't returned. Deputies found the man's car, some footprints and drag marks where the kayak was apparently put in the river at the boat landings north of Shiocton. Boats and aircraft were used in the search and the man's body was found with the kayak about a mile-and-a-half north of his car. No official cause of death has been given.

Children find skull fragment near Reedsburg cemetery

Reedsburg police say human bones found by two children last weekend may date back to the mid-to-late 1800s.

The children brought what looked like a fragment of a human skull to their home after they had been playing in the woods behind the Greenwood Cemetery Saturday evening. Their parents called authorities. The children led officers to a pile of dirt on the cemetery property where they made the discovery.

Police say that's where the cemetery stores dirt taken from gravesite excavations. They say older, unmarked sites can sometimes be disturbed when new sites are excavated. Reedsburg police, the Sauk County coroner's office and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Anthropology Department are evaluating the fragments.

Tomah VA hospital addresses over-prescribing of meds

The Tomah VA Medical Center is dealing with its problem of over-prescribing painkillers by using non-traditional therapies in a new approach.

The Wisconsin hospital is one of 18 across the United States involved in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Whole Health program. A veteran died at the Tomah facility four years ago due to a mixture of prescribed drugs. A federal investigation found some staff members were over-prescribing painkillers. Whole Health coaches work with patients to address chronic pain, prevent illness or injury and respond to mental health needs. The alternative approach includes therapies like tai-chi and acupuncture.

Republican candidate emerges for Ryan’s seat in Congress

A Janesville attorney and member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has announced his candidacy for the seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Republican Bryan Steil was once a driver for Ryan. Two Democrats — union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville teacher Cathy Myers — have announced they are running to take Ryan's place in Congress. Steil made his formal announcement Sunday. Ryan said he wasn't running for re-election two weeks ago and he said Friday he has no immediate plans to endorse any candidate.

Bayfield man held for Minn. shooting

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota have arrested a Bayfield man in connection with a shooting.

The 32-year-old suspect's name hasn't been released. The Minnesota State Patrol searched by air and found him in a wooded area near Carlton. He had suffered a chest wound, but it isn't clear how he was hurt. The brother of 57-year-old Andrew Gokee called 911 shortly before midnight Friday to report he had been shot in the head. Gokee's condition isn't known. A second man at the same location suffered a minor gun-related injury.

Kayaking teens rescued from Rib River

Marathon City officials are suggesting people should stay off the Rib River while the water is so high after two teenagers had to be rescued Sunday.

An assistant chief with the Marathon City Fire Department says the two boys were kayaking near Highway 29 and County Road O when one of the kayaks tipped over. The other teenager was able to use his cell phone to call for help and share the location with emergency responders. A rescue boat was used to get them to safety and both were taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover. Their names and ages haven't been released.

Heroin dealer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison

A Madison man will spend nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Darnell Brunt was charged after the heroin overdose of Victor Spidell in May 2017. Prosecutors say Spidell died from using heroin laced with fentanyl that he bought from Brunt. The Dane County Narcotics Task Force made four heroin buys from Brunt using an undercover officer.

A search of Brunt's apartment in Sun Prairie led to the seizure of 125 grams of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, along with a loaded firearm. The judge gave Brunt a nine-year sentence due to a history of drug dealing.