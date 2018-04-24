Pierce Board of supervisors sworn in

Arkansaw area resident John Krings, who was elected as the District 17 supervisor in an uncontested race April 3, declined the office to which he was elected because of family health reasons.

Current board supervisors nominated Paul Shingledecker as District 17 supervisor and Board Chair Jeff Holst appointed him to the board. Pierce County Judge Joseph Boles swore in elected board supervisors and the newly appointed Shingledecker.

Shingledecker said when former District 17 Supervisor Mel Pittman said he was not going to run for re-election (he declared his candidacy for the seat currently held by Sen. Kathleen Vinehout in Wisconsin Senate District 31 in September 2017), Pittman talked with him about running for the position. Shingledecker decided not to run when he learned Krings was running for the position. When Krings declined the position Holst called Shingledecker to see if he was interested, and Shingledecker said yes.

Shingledecker previously served on the Salem Town Board for 20 years; he stepped down from that position in 2016. At that time he had heart surgery and decided it was time to let someone else be on the town board. He has also been a member of the American Legion for more than 30 years.

"Twenty years on a board is plenty," Shingledecker said. "Should let someone else get on."

The board discussed if Shingledecker's appointment would be for the entire two-year term or if the board wanted to have a special election for the position.

Pierce County Clerk Jamie Feuerhelm said a special election would cost $3,000-$4,000. Holst said it's been difficult getting candidates from District 17 in the past and he believes Shingledecker is a fully qualified candidate and should be appointed the full two-year term. The board voted and approved Shingledecker's appointment for the full two-year term.

Being new on the board, Shingledecker said there will be a learning curve and to start he will be on the UW-Extension, Veterans and Land Conservation committees.

"It's going to take awhile to get my bearings on county board," Shingledecker said.

The board elected Holst to serve as chairman of the board of supervisors; Jon Aubart was elected first vice-chairman and Jerry Kosin second vice-chairman.

The board also nominated, appointed and/or approved board members to serve on committees. A list of committees and their members can be found at www.co.pierce.wi.us/index.php.

New Pierce County Public Health Director Ayslinn Snyder started on April 16 and was introduced at the board meeting. Snyder said she was "very happy to be here and meet all of you."

The board approved commendations for former board members Ben Plunkett (District 5, River Falls), Ken Snow (District 9, Spring Valley), Paul Fetzer (District 10, Elmwood) and Mel Pittman (District 17, Plum City) for their public service to Pierce County. Plunkett, Pittman and Fetzer chose not to seek re-election, while Paula Lugar defeated Snow in that district.

The board approved rezoning 8 acres at Lindgren School near Ellsworth from general rural flexible to commercial. Hager City Glass wants to relocate their business to the Lindgren School site.