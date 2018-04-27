Plum City has new face in village office

"We moved here because we wanted our kids to go to a small school," Gilles said.

Gilles spent 17 years in banking before working at Plum City Elementary School the last four years, but is ready for a new challenge.

"I was just looking for a change," Gilles said. "I was looking into taking different classes and learning new things."

She said as village clerk and treasurer she wants to go to clerk/treasurer training and participate in webinars to learn more about her new job. Former Plum City village clerk/treasurer Michele Burg has helped answer questions.

"Michele worked with me for the last two weeks on Tuesday and Thursday nights," Gilles said.

Gilless is familiarizing herself with past meeting minutes and village happenings.

"Right now, I'm just hoping to get familiar with the position," Gilles said. "Hopefully no interruption for customers at all."

Gilles is looking forward to the many different aspects of her job.

"I do like the variety that it's not the same thing," Gilles said. "It [variety] will keep me going."

Having children in school and having worked in the school for the last four years, Gilles has met many people in the area, but her new position will allow her to meet even more.

"I've already seen new faces I didn't know," Gilles said.

While Gilles said she hasn't had contact with the village board as a whole she knows the individual members and believes they will be able to work well together.

"I won't have any reservations going to them with any issues I have," Gilles said.

Other news

• The Plum City Village Board met April 2 about the open village trustee position. Doug Watkins, Plum City village board president, said Leonard Dodson resigned from the board because he is moving. Currently, Watson said the village is looking for a village resident to appoint. If someone is interested in the position, he/she can contact the village office at 715-647-2612. The term would be until the 2019 election when Dodson's term was due for re-election.

• The board approved Oium Blacktop out of Eleva to blacktop Birch Street. Watson said they expect the project to be done at the end of May or beginning of June and it should only take two days.

• The new village office hours will be Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. effective April 19.