Board approves sewer rate increase

Ellsworth trustee Curt Wandmacher said the state tells the village it has to have a certain amount of money in reserves in the sewer fund. Currently, Ellsworth doesn't have enough in its account. Wandmacher said the sewer account is supposed to have enough reserve money to cover any unexpected expenses. The increase is to help build up the reserve money in the sewer account.

Wandmacher said the standard increase is 3 percent; the sewer rate increased two years ago by 3 percent.

The board also approved CBS Squared to study the possibility of moving the Fire Protection Charge to utility bills. Wandmacher said the Fire Protection Charge is the fee for fire hydrants and maintaining them. This charge has nothing to do with the fire department. Currently, it's part of general taxes but Wandmacher said the state is now allowing it to be put on utility bills. By putting the charge on utility bills, it would be spread across more people to pay, because places such as schools and churches, who are tax exempt, would now have to pay for the charge on utility bills.

The board approved various street and sidewalk projects to be done in 2018. Trustee Kenny Manfred said the projects should cause very little disruption to the streets. Manfred said Warner and Walnut streets will have curb and gutter finished and resurfacing. Strickland Street will have a new water main installed. Various other streets will see resurfacing and cracks filled, but nothing major is planned. Manfred said all projects were part of the 2018 budget.

The board approved Water Conservation Services to perform a leak survey of the water system. Wandmacher said the water system is not having problems but the survey will be done with improved technology and will better pinpoint water loss locations.