--

DNR approves 4 air permits for Foxconn campus

The Foxconn Technology Group says protecting the environment is a fundamental responsibility.

Despite that, there are major concerns about the expected increase in smog emissions. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved four air permits for the campus in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn says it is committed to minimizing environmental damage from its $10 billion plant, expected to create as many as 13,000 jobs for southeast Wisconsin.

--

Pence talks Republican tax overhaul in Wis.

Vice President Mike Pence will be the main speaker at a public forum in Milwaukee Wednesday, focusing mostly on his Republican party's tax overhaul.

Pence will be joined by Gov. Scott Walker, Congressman Glenn Grothman, Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz and an executive from Foxconn Technology. A former campaign manager for President Trump, Corey Lewandowski, will oversee the forum. Pence has been appearing at similar events to promote the benefits of the tax code changes. He will headline an evening fundraiser for Walker tonight.

--

La Crosse woman indicted on drug charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a La Crosse mother for conspiring to sell more than a pound of meth.

Fifty-one-year-old Roberta Draheim was already charged with drug possession after her daughter died last February. This latest indictment against Draheim and co-defendant Ryan Koening was returned last week in a federal court in Madison. Draheim and Keoning would face a minimum of 10 years in a federal prison if they are found guilty. Six people are in custody now. Eric Eckhoff, Tom Lewis, Samuel Stanles and Mary Price are also charged in the indictment. Draheim's daughter, Britney Masewicz, was found unresponsive in her bed Feb. 5.

--

Feds sending $55M to state veterans home at King

A federal grant worth $55 million is coming to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

The money from the recently passed federal omnibus spending plan will pay for improvements and construction of a new 200-bed skilled nursing facility. It paves the way for the renovation of the home's boilers, generators, and many other improvements. The state is chipping in $.7 million for the maintenance work. The $55 million replaces money diverted from the home in King while needed maintenance work wasn't being done.

--

Former students say band director gave them massages

A Washington County jury is expected to begin deliberating sexual assault charges against a retired band director Wednesday.

Students say he gave them back massages, telling them it would relieve stress. One girl — who was 16 at the time — says Hanke invited her to his home in Slinger, gave her a beer and asked her to take off her shirt and bra for a massage. Another former student said he allowed girls to change their clothes in the band room. He remained in the room while they stripped down to their underwear.

--

Mayor: Former Superior battalion chief died of suicide

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the death of former Battalion Chief Erik Sutton was the result of suicide after a "long and brave struggle" with mental illness.

Paine released an initial statement on social media Tuesday morning, after he says he spoke with Sutton's mother. The 46-year-old Sutton died last Wednesday after serving more than 20 years with the Superior Fire Department, most recently serving as battalion chief. He retired earlier this year.

--

UW-Eau Claire recognized as ‘Tree Campus USA’ college

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is being recognized for its green spaces.

The university was designated Monday as a Tree Campus USA College during a dedication ceremony at the Davies Center. The program recognizes colleges who effectively manage their campus trees and foster healthy urban forests beyond the campus.

--

Bayfield man charged with murdering his uncle in Minn.

First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Bayfield man accused of shooting his uncle to death last Friday.

Thirty-two-year-old James Montano was charged with intentional second-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder and second-degree assault Tuesday in Carlton County court in eastern Minnesota. Fifty-seven-year-old Andrew Gokee of Wisconsin Rapids was killed late Friday night in Progress Township. Three people were wounded in the incident, including Montano. Gokee was shot in the head and Montano was found in a wooded area with a chest wound. The third shooting victim, Hudson Gauthier, suffered a superficial wound. He was Gokee's son.