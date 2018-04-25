Search
    Appeal filed after St. Croix County recount

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:38 p.m.

    A New Richmond woman is appealing a St. Croix County Board of Canvassers decision that cost her a county board seat.

    The April 3 vote for St. Croix County Board's District 13 seat finished in an exact tie between incumbent Scottie Ard and challenger Ryan Sherley. Ard was declared the winner after a Board of Canvassers process where her name was drawn from a bowl. The result prompted Sherley to demand a recount, which yielded the same vote total, but turned up a three-vote difference between voters and ballots cast.

    In a split decision, the three-member board decided to resolve the difference by randomly removing three ballots from the overall District 13 vote. The result gave Sherley a one-vote victory.

    In her appeal notice, Ard argues "the Board of Canvassers made several mistakes and errors in procedure" after the recount.

    The appeal seeks judicial review. A telephone conference before St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
