Appeal filed after St. Croix County recount
A New Richmond woman is appealing a St. Croix County Board of Canvassers decision that cost her a county board seat.
The April 3 vote for St. Croix County Board's District 13 seat finished in an exact tie between incumbent Scottie Ard and challenger Ryan Sherley. Ard was declared the winner after a Board of Canvassers process where her name was drawn from a bowl. The result prompted Sherley to demand a recount, which yielded the same vote total, but turned up a three-vote difference between voters and ballots cast.
In a split decision, the three-member board decided to resolve the difference by randomly removing three ballots from the overall District 13 vote. The result gave Sherley a one-vote victory.
In her appeal notice, Ard argues "the Board of Canvassers made several mistakes and errors in procedure" after the recount.
The appeal seeks judicial review. A telephone conference before St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26.