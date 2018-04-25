Appeal filed after St. Croix County recount

In a split decision, the three-member board decided to resolve the difference by randomly removing three ballots from the overall District 13 vote. The result gave Sherley a one-vote victory.

In her appeal notice, Ard argues "the Board of Canvassers made several mistakes and errors in procedure" after the recount.

The appeal seeks judicial review. A telephone conference before St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26.