--

Man who dumped dead rodents at playground reaches plea deal

A 37-year-old man who dumped 18 dead rats and mice at a charter school playground has his choice of 15 days in jail or 15 days of community service.

Damien Wagner says he left the rodents on the playground equipment at Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School last October as a joke. As a part of a plea deal, Wagner entered a no contest plea in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Thursday. He says his friend had a rat and mouse problem and that's where the dead rodents came from. Wagner Must also write a letter of apology to the school and he will be on probation for the next year.

--

Lincoln Hills guard took out garbage before responding to call for help

One of three guards who resigned or was fired in the last month at the state's juvenile prison is accused of taking out the garbage before responding to an inmate's call for help.

The 16-year-old tried to hang herself and suffered severe, permanent brain damage. Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials determined the three guards at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for girls lied under oath and falsified logs. The schools are scheduled to be closed by 2021. The state of Wisconsin had to pay the inmate's family

$19 million in a settlement over the case.

--

Cold weather has trees late in developing buds

Many trees in Wisconsin still don't have leaves showing.

A late snowfall, cool temperatures and strong winds out of the east are being blamed for this year's delay in tree budding. The delay is most noticeable in northeastern Wisconsin. Experts at the Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve say normally tree buds are usually more developed by the end of April than they are this year. They say it is about a week behind the normal schedule — and they are expecting we will see leaves on those trees in about two weeks in that part of the state.

--

8 Wis. counties given failing grades for air pollution

The American Lung Association is giving eight Wisconsin counties a grade of "F" for air pollution.

Using data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the report says people in Door, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock Sheboygan and Walworth counties are breathing dirty air — air that could make them sick. All is not lost in Badger Land. The same report acknowledges that Ashland, Forest and Taylor counties had perfect scores. The report measured ozone and particle pollution.

--

Wis. student dies in fall from Castle Rock cliff

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a 17-year-old high school student died last week when he fell 150 feet from the top of Castle Rock cliff.

The incident at the popular hiking location happened Thursday night. Aydin Mischel was a junior at Fennimore High School. His friends say he had climbed to the top of Castle Rock when he slipped and fell. They say they called 911 immediately and tried to provide first aid, but he was unresponsive when emergency responders tried to revive him. Counselors were available for students and staff Friday at the school.

--

Budget cuts leave farmers without ag agents to advise them

The University of Wisconsin Extension service is working with 15 fewer agents than it had last year.

Those agents can be a big help to farmers by offering advice and connecting them to university researchers. The director of the Extension's cooperative division, Karl Martin, says budget cuts of $3.6 million made by the Legislature two years ago are to blame. Right now, Grant, Green and Lafayette counties don't have a full-time agent, even though those counties have paid the fees. Extension is in the process right now of hiring six agents.

--

Green Bay man sentenced to 20 years for shooting friend to death

A Green Bay man has been given a 20-year prison sentence for accidentally shooting his friend to death last year.

Bryant Ellis was 18 years old when the incident happened. Ellis and 19-year-old Andrew Tohulka were said to be playing with a loaded gun when it went off and hit Tohulka in the head. Drugs and alcohol were thought to be factors.

Although Ellis' attorneys asked for a shorter sentence, prosecutors pointed to his criminal record and issues with drugs and alcohol, saying they made him a threat to the community. Ellis apologized to the family at the hearing in Brown County last Friday.

--

3 flight crew members die in Oneida County helicopter crash

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department confirms the death of three crew members in the crash of a medical helicopter.

The wreckage was found in Hazelhurst Friday after the chopper was reported missing the previous night. No patients were onboard the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter when it went down. The FAA says it left Madison and was flying to Woodruff. The crash scene is about 12 miles south of the chopper's destination. Ascension has suspended all air and ground medical transport.

--

Madison police arrest man after woman beaten in alley

A man was arrested Sunday morning shortly after Madison police found an unconscious woman in an alley.

She regained consciousness, received treatment for her injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officers say they found 28-year-old Caleb Nchang not far away and he admitted fighting with the victim. Her name hasn't been released. Nchang has been charged with domestic substantial battery. Investigators say video surveillance shows him physically assaulting her, punching her and knocking her out.