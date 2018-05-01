Prescott City Council looks at future financing for city

"The city is required to have a financial audit done annually," Norby said. "Johnson Block & Company out of Madison are the auditors that did the audit and prepared the financial statements."

This audit reviews Prescott's accounting practices in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

"Basically the auditors look through everything financially related such as debt, general ledger, accounts payable, payroll, capital asset schedules, special assessments, etc. and make sure we are accounting and reporting it correctly, and with no concerns of fraud or misstatements," Norby said. "They also meet individually with several members of staff and the mayor to review any concerns and internal control. With that said, we had a very favorable audit with no concerns of fraud or misstatements and only a few immaterial general ledger corrections. We received positive feedback about our accounting and I am pleased with shape of the city's financial records."

Norby said it is important to understand what some of the numbers are referring to.

"A lot of this focuses on the General Fund so I wanted to explain the general fund includes the city administration, council, court, police department, public works, parks, emergency services (the city's portion of Fire & EMS)," Norby said. "Revenues include taxes, state aid, court fines and fees, special assessments and fees for services, just to name a few."

Norby said the balance in the general fund went down $918,000 for 2017 compared to 2016. However, she said there were multiple reasons for this.

"This is due to the general fund covering the negative cash balances of [tax increment financing] TIF number 4 and number 5," Norby said. "In 2017 the city paid incentives to Diversified Manufacturing (in TIF 5) and purchased property in TIF number 4. Rather than borrow the cash, the general fund fronted the money and will be paid back over the coming years, with interest, from the TIF's. The city also spent cash reserves to pay for remodeling at the police department and replacement of the [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] HVAC at City Hall."

One of the items Norby mentioned: Prescott has 56 percent of its debt capacity available.

"According to the Wisconsin state statutes the city cannot have more general obligation debt than 5 percent of its equalized value for that year," Norby said. "For 2017 the city's debt limit was $19,269,715. The city's outstanding general obligation debt was $8,510,000."

After Norby presented information from the financial audit, Sean Lentz, Ehlers senior municipal advisor, spoke about the city possibly taking out a maximum $4,375,000 general obligation corporate purpose bond series 2018a. Lentz explained that the actual amount of the bond will most likely be less, but recommended getting approval for the largest amount allowable; if the city didn't need the full amount, it would just borrow less at that time.

The proposed option for this maximum amount includes $2,865,000 for 2018-2019 street improvement projects including (but not limited to) improvements for Albert and College streets. Lentz said this amount could change depending what street projects Prescott decides to include for borrowing and if Prescott decides to do a street project in 2019.

The other portion of the borrowing would be in the amount of $1,510,000 for the purchase of two fire engines and related equipment for the Prescott Fire and EMS Association. Lentz said this amount is for the total cost of the trucks and would be taken out to cover portions of the truck for which the towns of Oak Grove and Clifton would be responsible. However, this may not be necessary. If Prescott takes out the full amount due for the trucks, Oak Grove and Clifton would be responsible for paying Prescott back. However, both towns are looking into funding their portion of the firetrucks without borrowing from Prescott. Lentz also said it hasn't been decided yet if the fire association will be getting one truck or two so this could change the amount of the bond as well.

The council approved the resolution relating to the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,865,000 for the city's 2018-2019 street improvement program. The council also approved a resolution relating to the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $1,510,000 for the acquisition of two fire engines and related equipment for the Prescott Area Fire and EMS Association.

In other news

• Joshua Gergen was sworn in as alderperson Wards 5 and 6.

• The council approved the $103,000 purchase of a street sweeper with funds to come from the stormwater fund balance.

• Brand said the city received a notice of noncompliance for the city's wastewater permit. The city is working with Henkel and Diversified Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) to resolve the issue. Brand said Henkel is putting in equipment to reduce copper output and the Department of Natural Resources is working with DMC at what options the company has.

• The council approved the $11,500 purchase of a hot asphalt patcher. Previously the city was using a cold patch which didn't always stay in place when plowing.