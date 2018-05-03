County Board seat vacant while recount heads to court

Scottie Ard, the St. Croix County Board member who lost after an election recount to fellow New Richmond resident Ryan Sherley, spelled out in a complaint where she believes the St. Croix County Board of Canvassers went awry in awarding Sherley the victory.

The seat was to be sworn in on Tuesday, May 1, along with the other County Board election winners, but St. Croix County Corporation Counsel Scott Cox said in court last week the appeal means the District 13 seat will remain vacant until the county clerk can certify the win.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack said that in fairness to the electorate, action on Ard's appeal "requires some kind of expedited procedure."

The complaint, filed Friday in St. Croix County Circuit Court as part of Ard's appeal, states the three-person canvassing board erred on April 11 by deciding to draw out three ballots during the recount process — the last one of which handed Sherley the win.

According to the complaint, a state Elections Commission specialist and the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Election Day manual both implied that drawing out ballots was not warranted. The board, in a 2-1 decision, "ignored the instruction from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and eventually drew down ballots resulting in Mr. Sherley being named the winner," the complaint states.

The complaint also alleges an additional error during the drawdown process — that a miscast ballot for Sherley was allowed to remain in the bag of ballots that board members used to randomly draw out the three ballots. That ballot should have been among the three removed, Ard argues in the court filing, noting that the drawdown ended with a one-vote victory.

"Had the board followed proper drawdown procedure, appellant Scottie Ard would have been declared the winner," the complaint states.

Ard's appeal is now before St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack, who met with attorneys on Thursday, April 26.

The Board of Canvassers needed to first approve the minutes from the recount, which it did on Monday, April 30. That meeting, attended by all three board members — County Clerk Cindy Campbell, Hugh Gwin and Deane "Skip" Jewett — included some revisions to the original minutes, Campbell said.

The meeting included some discussion among board members on how the decision was reached to perform the drawdown. Campbell said she recalled the state's instructions as saying it was to be the last resort, while Gwin said he remembered it being an option opened to the panel.

"And then we determined that we did want to, so we did," he said of the drawdown vote, for which he and Jewett voter in favor.

Last week's court hearing broke with Vlack and attorneys agreeing to reconvene at 11:30 a.m. May 8.