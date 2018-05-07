Local Democrats plan picnic to meet governor candidates

The picnic will take place in the Mondovi Tourist Park on Saturday, May 19, starting at 10 a.m. with an introduction from Brady Weiss, newly elected mayor of Mondovi.

Gubernatorial candidates confirmed as speakers include Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, Assemblyman Dana Wachs, and Mike McCabe, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik and Paul Soglin.

Each candidate will be given time for a short stump speech beginning at 11 a.m. and then will be available to answer questions and share a picnic lunch with attendees. Candidates for the SD31 Senate seat, currently held by Vinehout, and candidates for AD 92 and 93 seats challenging Republican incumbents will also speak and answer questions. Representatives from Sen. Tammy Baldwin's office and Rep. Ron Kind's office will also be available to talk about their campaigns and current issues in Washington.

"We see enthusiasm growing for real solutions to issues of education, health care and the environment, as well as a hunger to restore integrity and trust in our democracy," said Bruce Johnson, chair of the Pepin County Democrats, "We have a lot of candidates and a lot of ideas, so it's important to give citizens time to meet and talk with them before the Wisconsin Primary Election on Aug. 14."

The event is free and open to everyone. Food will be available for purchase from several area food trucks or families can bring their own picnic lunch. Democratic Party members will be providing desserts.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a scavenger hunt for kids and also feature an apple pie-tasting contest open to any participants.

Other candidates planning to attend include: Mandela Barnes, candidate for Lieutenant Governor; Jon Schulz, Steve Boe and Jeff Smith, candidates for the Senate District 31 nomination; Rob Grover and Max Hart, candidates for Assembly District 92, and a representative for Charlene Warner, candidate for Assembly District 93.