Village residents may have received a letter from the the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that says "notice of investigation" containing information about the construction of well No. 4 in the village. The letter also states that water rates could increase by approximately 64 percent.

Ehlers senior municipal advisor Sean Lentz reviewed the impact of well No. 4 to the water rate and said when he ran the numbers and looked at different scenarios, he does not foresee the water rate increasing for the project.

Village Trustee Andy Vorlicek said the village is doing three separate water projects, which may lead to confusion for some residents. Village President Marsha Brunkhorst said some residents don't see the three projects as separate, but consider all three projects part of the water project. While well No. 4 is not expected to raise water rates, that doesn't mean that one of the other water projects won't raise the water rate. However, Brunkhorst felt it was safe to say in 2018 residents wouldn't see a water rate increase.

A Butchery Shoppe

Kevin Olson and Fadra Greene spoke to the board about the village allowing them to have an additional 8 feet of land past their property line on the south side of their building for expansion.

Olson said they are looking to add a cooler/freezer unit to keep up with the current demands of their business. Greene said they will be adding a stand alone freezer/cooler on the east side of their property. The proposed expansion would eliminate parking on the south side of A Butchery Shoppe, but Greene said parking on the south is for employees and usually not many vehicles park there.

Spring Valley Village Clerk Luann Emerson said the process allow A Butchery Shoppe to have the additional 8 feet can take about 40 days to complete and would involve the village vacating a street.

"A Butchery Shoppe wants to add on the south side of their building but only have a few feet to the edge of their lot line," Emerson said. "Their property line is adjacent to what looks like a parking lot but is actually Central Street. The village will need to do an official vacate of a portion of that street so that A Butchery Shoppe can own and now build on that parcel."

Emerson said the process has been started.

"The very first step is to introduce a resolution declaring that the public interest requires a public way be vacated," Emerson said. "The resolution was introduced last night. Now we set a public hearing date at least 40 days after the introduction of the resolution. Notify adjacent property owners, record initial resolution with the Register of Deeds, hold the hearing, adopt a final resolution."

Habitat restoration

Spring Valley resident Arby Linder spoke to the board about needing access through Handy Andy park this coming winter to work on restoration along the Eau Galle River.

The board approved access across village land and Handy Andy Park for a Department of Natural Resources restoration project.

"Andy Linder did trout habitat restoration on the Eau Galle River north of the Highway 29 bridge a few years back through Eau Galle Sportsman's Club working with the DNR," Emerson said. "He will be continuing this project south of the Highway 29 bridge and will need to access the river through Handy Andy park."

Personal vehicle policy

Trustee Mary Ducklow said that village employees should use a village vehicle whenever available. If a village employee uses his or her personal vehicle when a village vehicle is available the village would only be responsible for liability and not any damage done to the vehicle.

"When a village vehicle is available that is what they should be using," Ducklow said.

The board approved that all village employees should use a village vehicle when available and Brunkhorst said this will be part of the employee handbook.

Community Center

The board approved rate increases for the Spring Valley Community Center.

Effective June 1 the rates for to rent it will be as follows: $20 per hour up to four hours; $75 for 4-5 hours; and $125 for more than five hours. Bonafide organizations that pay a monthly meeting rate: $20 per month for 1-2 hours per week; $50 per month for 2-6 hours per week; $100 per month for 8-12 weeks; $150 per month for 13 hours or more per week.

The Spring Valley Stagehands' annual rent for the basement will be $1,500.

Other events such as ongoing instructional classes will be $10 per class, allowed Monday through Thursday for a maximum of 1.5 hours.

The village is also raising the security deposit to $200, which will be returned once the key has been returned and the Community Center is left in satisfactory condition.

Vorlicek voted against the motion because he didn't feel classes should have special rates but should pay the same rate as other people using the community center.

Street sweeper

Vorlicek said that the transmission in the street sweeper is no longer working. The estimated cost to repair the 1978 machine is $2,000 plus the price of parts. Used street sweepers' costs range from $25,000-$35,000.

The board voted to have a mechanic look repair the street sweeper, with costs not exceed $4,000.