New county board gets organized

In discussion before the election, Larson said the county has been doing well during his last four years of service as chair. He said he attends a lot of meeting and events throughout the county, and thinks making himself present brings the attention back to the county board.

"I'll just stand on what I've done for the last four years," Larson said.

Brinkman said if elected his main objective would be Chapter 51 on mental disorders, developmental disabilities, mental illness, alcoholism and drug abuse, as well as the budget and determine what services the county is required to provide. Changes he would make include meeting when needed rather than when scheduled, retooling how departament head reports are received, forgoing the chair stipend and ensuring all meetings are on video.

Larson won the vote 11-7.

Supervisor Dave Ostness was re-elected as vice chair 10-8 also against Brinkman.

The board also made appointments to the health and human services board and council on aging and disabilities as well as to the standing administration, community development, transportation and public protection and judiciary committees.