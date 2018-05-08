River Falls walks with Walker

The trip was part of the Walk with Walker program that the First Lady has held in towns throughout the state to promote health and wellness and highlight tourism destinations.

Though the pace of the walks aren't always rigourous, Walker said they have provided for rich conversations with the communities she's in while getting up and moving.

"And the people have been wonderful," she said. "I just love the people."

The walk featured a ribbon cutting for the new trail, which River Falls Chamber CEO Chris Blasius said is finished, minus a few smaller items.

"I love the new trail," Walker said as she praised her overall visit to the community.

Along the way, she spoke with some of the about 80 community members that joined in the walk, sharing what she's doing and hearing what's happening in the community.

This is the 63rd event of this program Walker has held, and River Falls was one of eight communities she'll visit this year.

"We like to go all over the state," she said.

And River Falls was due for a visit.