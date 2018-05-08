Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    River Falls walks with Walker

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 2:45 p.m.
    Wisconsin First Lady Tonette Walker, center left with scissors, helps cut the ribbon opening the extension of the Kinnickinnic Trail on Tuesday, May 8 alongside members of the River Falls community and Wisconsin Department of Tourism at the River Falls Walk with Walker event. The trail extension is mainly complete, with just a few punch items left, River Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Blasius said. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    Walker and Blasius lead the way at the start of the Walk with Walker route, following about 1.2 miles along the Kinnickinnic Trail extension on Tuesday, May 8. Walker will visit eight towns this year as a part of the program to promote health and tourism in Wisconsin. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Maxwell Gasior fills up his water bottle after the Walk with Walker event Tuesday morning. About 80 people turned out for the event. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    Rain held off Tuesday morning as members of the River Falls community joined Wisconsin First Lady Tonette Walker in a 1.2-mile jaunt across the newly-extended Kinnickinnic Trail.

    The trip was part of the Walk with Walker program that the First Lady has held in towns throughout the state to promote health and wellness and highlight tourism destinations.

    Though the pace of the walks aren't always rigourous, Walker said they have provided for rich conversations with the communities she's in while getting up and moving.

    "And the people have been wonderful," she said. "I just love the people."

    The walk featured a ribbon cutting for the new trail, which River Falls Chamber CEO Chris Blasius said is finished, minus a few smaller items.

    "I love the new trail," Walker said as she praised her overall visit to the community.

    Along the way, she spoke with some of the about 80 community members that joined in the walk, sharing what she's doing and hearing what's happening in the community.

    This is the 63rd event of this program Walker has held, and River Falls was one of eight communities she'll visit this year.

    "We like to go all over the state," she said.

    And River Falls was due for a visit.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsriver falls chamber of commerceWisconsin First Lady Tonette Walker
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement