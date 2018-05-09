Trolley in Hudson?

Town of Hudson resident Kim Bennewitz explained to Hudson Common Council how the business, which has not yet launched, would serve as a sightseeing tour that would clue visitors in to local features. She said it would be similar to Stillwater Trolley Co., which takes riders to historic buildings, landmarks and vistas.

In fact, Bennewitz — museum director at the St. Croix County Historical Society, housed at Hudson's Octagon House — told council members that Stillwater is where she sends visitors looking for such a tour, since there's nothing of the sort yet in Hudson.

Such a tour would highlight Hudson's "scenery and history and all the cool sights we have here," Bennewitz told the body Monday, May 7, while seeking its support.

Council members appeared warm to the idea, but wanted to be sure permitting and licensing issues were first sorted out. Those questions will be taken up at Thursday's public safety committee meeting.

Council member Randy Morrissette II asked Bennewitz how the business plans to handle parking for customers. She said parking will be made available at the Octagon House, as well as the neighboring Bethel Lutheran Church during non-service hours.

Tours, lasting about an hour, would cost about $15 per adult, Bennewitz told council members. She said initial plans call for summer and fall tours on weekends — no more than two a day, to start.

"It's not a big commitment," she said, adding that the trolley carries 23 passengers.

Tours could be extended to all four seasons if things go well, she said.

Asked by Morrissette if there should be an ordinance governing a trolley business in Hudson, City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick said it's unclear. The Department of Transportation handles commercial vehicle licensing — which Bennewitz said she has obtained — but Munkittrick said the city might want to consider a registration system.

Mayor Rich O'Connor said that since Bennewitz would technically be operating the business out of her town of Hudson home, the city likely wouldn't have jurisdiction; it would simply be a destination for the commercial vehicle. Munkittrick noted that in that sense, it wouldn't be unlike party buses that regularly come to town.

The public safety committee meets at 5 p.m. Thursday.