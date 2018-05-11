The party's annual convention runs through Sunday in Milwaukee. Choosing a candidate to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will be a crucial decision among the weekend's activities. The endorsement is important for both state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson. This year's convention has the theme of "Delivering Results, Moving Wisconsin Forward."

Senate’s Duckworth, other Democratic vets seek apology from Nicholson

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is one of just over a dozen Democratic veterans calling on Kevin Nicholson to apologize for comments he made questioning vets who are Democrats.

Democratic vets signed a letter to Nicholson Wednesday, and 16 retired generals and admirals signed onto it after its initial release. U.S. Marine veteran and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin questioned the "cognitive thought process" of Democratic vets during a debate last month and is refusing to back down from his statement.

State asks SCOTUS to reject Dassey hearing request

The state of Wisconsin is asking the nation's high court to reject a request from lawyers representing Brendan Dassey.

The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to review a federal appeals court decision upholding Dassey's conviction in the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, are serving life sentences for the killing. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a brief Thursday arguing investigators used proper techniques when they interviewed Dassey. A judge in a lower court ruled Dassey was coerced and he should get out of prison.

Wild scene unfolds at Milwaukee gas station when cops close in

Armed robbery suspects created some excitement and a good bit of damage trying to get away from Milwaukee police Wednesday. The wild scene played out on video surveillance. When a police squad car pulled up near a suspect vehicle at a gas station, the driver of the black car drove forward, slamming into a light pole, then backed up into the front of the convenience store. Nobody inside the store was hurt. Officers jumped out of the squad car and pointed their guns at the 25-year-old driver. He and two passengers were taken into custody.

Convicted wife killer hires high-profile attorney for appeal

Court records show a Wisconsin man found guilty of killing his wife in an unusual case has hired a new attorney.

Todd Kendhammer is in prison after his 2017 conviction on first-degree intentional homicide charges. He had told the court his wife Barabara was killed by a pipe crashing through their windshield, but the jury decided the evidence didn't support his version. Kendhammer has retained attorney Jerome Buting. His new lawyer attained a high profile while defending Steven Avery in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach, which was popularized in the documentary “Making a Murderer.” Kendhammer is serving a 30-year prison term. Buting will handle the appeal.

Man looking for a fight … got one

Madison police arrested two men after watching a situation unfold on surveillance cameras operating in the downtown area.

An officer monitoring the video shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday saw a man get punched in the head and knocked unconscious. Police say he had been going up to different people for a couple of hours trying to start a fight. That's why they were watching the video and that's why 31-year-old Carlo Walkes was cited for disorderly conduct. The man who knocked him out, 27-year-old Diorian Smith, faces a tentative charge of substantial battery.