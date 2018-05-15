--

Police investigate fight over chair at theme park

Lake Delton police are examining surveillance video and comparing it to statements given by people involved in a fight at a waterpark.

The disturbance was reported Saturday afternoon at Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park. Police say the video shows a violent fight that appears to have started over a person taking a chair from another group's table. Lake Delton police say it is anticipating that charges will be filed. Officials with the theme park say they are cooperating with police as the incident is investigated. There were no reports of serious injuries.

--

Pedestrian deaths growing rapidly in Wis.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports pedestrians fatalities grew by about 20 percent last year.

Nearly 60 pedestrians died in accidents on Wisconsin highways in 2017, compared to about 50 the year before. The numbers mirror the national trend of increased pedestrian deaths. Nationwide, there has been a 46-percent increase since 2009. Task forces are being formed in Wisconsin to emphasize pedestrian safety this summer. While efforts to reduce distracted driving continue, distracted pedestrians are contributing to the problem.

--

Police investigate patient death at state mental facility

Oshkosh police are taking a closer look at the death of a patient at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute earlier this year.

Wisconsin regulators have questioned two cases of patient care at the facility. The patient who died had suffered a head injury in a fall. WBAY television reports he wasn't transferred to a hospital for treatment for nearly 14 hours, then required surgery for bleeding on the brain — before he died. A police investigation will determine whether a crime was committed. It was revealed in January that the institute was subject to termination from the Medicare program for non-compliance.

--

Fraud accusation leads veteran group to disband

Fraud accusations leveled at its former president have led a central Wisconsin veterans group to disband.

A watchdog group says Ronald Worthey lied about serving in Vietnam. He apparently didn't earn a Silver Star and three Purple Hearts. His military records show he served stateside. Worthey headed the Wausau-based group Souls of Honor. The group's vice president says he is forming a new group with a similar mission — to support Wisconsin veterans. The group Guardians of the Green Beret accused Worthey of fraud.

--

Admitted child abuser goes to prison for 60 years

A Forest County judge has handed down a much stiffer sentence for an admitted child abuser than the prosecution had suggested.

Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Christenson of Crandon got a sixth-grade girl pregnant. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison Monday. Christenson entered guilty pleas to three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse recklessly causing harm. He had been accused of raping five young girls.

--

Osseo police raid home, find drugs, arrest 2

Osseo police say they executed a "no-knock" search warrant early Sunday morning and found nearly 90 grams of meth in a home.

The people living there, Shawn and Sandra Plotnik, were arrested. They are currently charged with possession, but prosecutors could also charge them with intent to deliver and child neglect since children were present. Shawn Plotnik was named in an arrested warrant for weapons violations. The children were turned over to family members by the Trempealeau County Department of Human Services.