A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman was arguing with her manager when she switched her attention to a 19-year-old coworker. The younger woman says she was grabbed by the hair and took four punches to her head. She was punched four more times when the 21-year-old released her hair. No names have been released. A 6-year-old child was among 15 customers who were in the restaurant at the time. Both women were cited for disorderly conduct.

--

All but 200 backlogged rape kits have been tested

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has almost cleared all of the thousands of untested rape kits held in the state.

Wisconsin got $4 million in grant funding to test the rape kits two-and-a-half years ago. The attorney general's office reports only 200 of the kits are left to test to complete the initiative. To move the process along, the state has hired accredited laboratories in other parts of the country to conduct the testing. Some 4,100 Wisconsin rape kits have gone through the process. Some weren't tested because the victim didn't want it to be done or the case had already resulted in a conviction.

--

Western Wis. church fire under investigation

Investigators in Buffalo County say they're still looking for the cause of a fire that left a Fountain City church with extensive smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire at St. Mary's Church on Hill Street Wednesday morning. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they did any structural damage. Buffalo County deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to give the sheriff's office a call.

--

Teen hit by UW-Madison police squad car

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a University of Wisconsin Police squad car Thursday.

She had jumped out of a vehicle during a traffic stop and was running away when the squad car hit her while entering the parking lot at the Mosse Humanities Building. Police say her injuries aren't life-threatening. Her name hasn't been released. Madison police are handling the investigation, but the UW Police Department is conducting its own parallel review of the incident.

--

Wis. senators split votes over Trump’s pick for CIA head

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the fact that the president's nominee to lead the CIA wouldn't say torture is immoral disqualifies Gina Haspel for the job.

The Wisconsin Democrat voted against Haspel Thursday, while Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voted for her confirmation. Thursday's Senate vote to confirm her appointment was a relatively-close 54-45. Baldwin had not stated her position on the nominee before she voted. Six Democrats switched sides and voted to confirm, while two Republicans voted against her.

--

Wis. unemployment rate sets new record

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports the state's unemployment rate has set a new record low at 2.8 percent.

The new rate was released Thursday. Wisconsin's unemployment rate had been 2.9 percent for the last two months, tying the all-time mark. It moved .010 lower in April despite the loss of 3,100 private sector jobs. Democrats have claimed Wisconsin's low unemployment rate is just following the national economy's growth. They say this state is under-performing neighboring states and it’s creating few jobs.

--

Body pulled from Vilas County lake

Lac du Flambeau tribal police aren't confirming the body pulled from a lake in Vilas County is a missing man, but the missing person alert for Monserrate Roche has been canceled.

Searchers were looking for Roche when the body was found in Pokegama Lake at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Investigators are working on a formal identification. Authorities say they are ruling nothing out, but they say there's no evidence which would indicate the person died under suspicious circumstances. Roche was reported missing from his home in Lac du Flambeau last week.