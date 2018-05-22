The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Emergency responders were able to pull the worker to safety was using a rescue boat. The rescue operation took a long time and several firefighters needed some medical attention, but all injuries were minor and they were treated and released. The name of the man operating the bulldozer hasn't been released. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

--

Wis. veterinarian, boyfriend die in Iceland

Government officials in Iceland say a Minnesota couple has died in a Sunday fishing accident.

Dr. Janet Veit was a veterinarian at Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse. She and Brian Schumacher were fishing on Lake Thingvallavat. Schumacher jumped in to help Veit when she fell out of their boat. Divers managed to pull both of them out of the water, but they couldn't be revived. Schumacher worked in some capacity for Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was also a fishing guide in Minnesota. They lived in La Crescent, Minnesota.

--

Madison teen smashes suspicious panhandler’s wrist with sledgehammer

A Madison teenager is accused of using a sledgehammer to break the wrist of a panhandler Sunday afternoon.

The suspect's girlfriend was going to give the panhandler $2, but she says 43-year-old Luis Estrada grabbed additional cash out of her hand when she pulled it from her purse. The girl says she spotted a knife up the man's sleeve, so she decided to leave and tell her boyfriend.

He returned to the parking lot carrying the sledgehammer, telling police he was going to try to get his girlfriend's money back. When Estrada pulled his knife, witnesses called police. Arriving officers found him with a broken wrist and the teen had left the scene. His name hasn't been released.

--

Dodge County tries to run strip clubs out of business

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is joining local Dodge County officials in an effort to force strip clubs to leave.

The renewed push comes after one of the club owners was indicted on federal charges of human trafficking. Prosecutors say 45-year-old Christopher Childs was conducting an illegal sex business out of the TNT Club in Lebanon and the Hardware Store club in Clyman. One approach being considered to force those businesses out is revoking their liquor licenses after they rack up too many local violations. A second public forum on the topic is scheduled for June 4 at a church in Clyman.

--

Accused cat thief arrested in Madison

When a 34-year-old man picked out the cat he wanted at a PetSmart store, he wasn't taking no for an answer Sunday.

Conor Braverman was arrested for trying to steal that cat after he was told it had already been claimed. Braverman left the store but returned later Sunday afternoon. Several shoppers and a store employee watched him kneel next to the cat's case, break the lock-and-chain and try to put the cat into a bag. When that failed, he tried to run out with the cat in his arms, but an employee tripped him and a shopper threw him to the ground. Four men were holding the suspect down when police arrived.

--

Milwaukee man pleads not guilty to allegations of sexually assaulting postal worker

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man has entered not guilty pleas to charges he sexually assaulted a postal service worker. Anthony Little is charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force and cocaine possession. Prosecutors say Little approached the postal worker, offering her 500 dollars to have sex with him. When she refused, he's accused of pushing her against the door of her vehicle and pressing his body against hers. The victim says he chased her around the vehicle, twice, before she managed to get in and lock the door. Little told police he was "being playful."

--

Sentence for convicted killer reduced from life to 20 years

A Waupaca man has entered an Alford plea to charges he stabbed his landlord to death three years ago.

Chad Magolski was originally sentenced to life in prison, but now he will serve 20 years — and he will be given credit for the seven years he has already spent behind bars. An appeals court overturned his original conviction based on an improper jury instruction from the judge. Seventy-seven-year-old landlord James Park Jr. was killed in the New London apartment building where Magolski lived. A $50 bill he used to pay the rent was stained with the dead man's blood.