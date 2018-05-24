Prescott will receive grant for road improvement project

At the May 14 Prescott City Council meeting, city officials announced the city will receive a grant from the Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary Program (MSID) which is a component of the Local Roads Improvement Program (LRIP), a DOT reimbursement program. It allows for reimbursement of half of the cost of eligible projects, so Prescott is eligible to receive a maximum of $410,897.82 for the Albert/College Street improvement project.

Russ Kiviniemi, city engineer from Cedar Corporation, congratulated the city on receiving the grant.

"We've applied for the same grant numerous times," Kiviniemi said. "Shows never give up and keep trying. Only 21 projects statewide got the grant. We are very happy to see the grant come through."

Greg Adams, a civil engineer with Cedar Corporation, spoke about splitting the Albert and College Street project into two separate portions, with one completed this year and the other next year. He said the city is working on getting some permanent easements on some of the properties and thinks this section should not be sent for bid until the easements are done.

"Better to have easements in hand," Adams said. "We really want to get that cleared up before we move forward."

Adams proposed completing Albert Street from Linn to College Street and College Street from Albert to Pine Street in 2018. In 2019, he said the remainder of Albert Street from Young to Linn Street could be finished.

Adams said not only waiting for the easements, but waiting to see the outcome of the grant application and the late spring bidding will force construction to start late this year. He said the entire project couldn't be completed with the shorter construction season this year.

Also, because of the later start, Adams said construction probably wouldn't be completed until early November so the drop off area at the school will not be paved until late October. Projects that have completion timelines prior to school starting this fall are not receiving any bids so the later completion deadline is needed to get bids.

The board approved the split of the project as Adams suggested.

The council also accepted a bid from RM Schlosser Excavating in the amount of $252,568.91 for the Orrin Road and Linn Street water main loop project. Adams explained that this project will get rid of some of the dead end water loops and help increase water pressure in the system.

"We've worked with them in the past, they are a capable contractor," Adams said.