Pierce County ag agent still subject of debate

Committee member Dean Bergseng (River Falls) said in the past year, it has seemed like the position has become somewhat of a joke to people; the Ag & Extension Committee, the Finance & Personnel Committee, and Pierce County Board of Supervisors have seemed unsupportive in finding a way to fund the position, even if the position was only at 50 percent, he said. Bergseng said he gets a lot of public comments and letters from people in the county saying the position is needed and no one wanted to see it eliminated.

"It [ag agent] still is very much needed here," Bergseng said. "Hopefully the board and committee will see it as important."

Concerned citizen Mark Kimball also spoke to the need for a county agriculture agent. He said without the help of the Pierce County agriculture agent, Pierce County would not have been able to have the Peterson farm host Farm Technology Days in 2010. The event had an economic benefit to the entire area and wouldn't have been possible without the ag agent.

Kimball asked the committee why it doesn't support an agricultural agent. Committee Chair LeRoy Peterson refused to answer the question during public comment time. Kimball asked what would it take for the committee to support an ag agent?

"It seems like we are playing a political game, [ag agent] position being held hostage," Kimball said.

He asked the committee to consider electing a new chairman and vice-chairman because sometimes it is not good to have the same person in charge for so long.

Committee member Paul Shingledecker said if the county could spend millions of dollars on a new jail it seemed hard to believe it couldn't spend $25,000 on a part-time ag agent.

"We could share [ag agent position] with another county," Shingledecker said. "I don't see where the problem is."

Shingledecker said as a committee they should work toward finding a way to fund the position.

"We should come up with solutions and not ways to block it," Shingledecker said. "I would be all in favor of finding a way to make work."

River Falls Town Supervisor John Galgowski detailed the benefits of the ag agent position; he believes it's still important in Pierce County.

"The Extension service helped my grandparents, helped my parents, helped me, helped my kids," Galgowski said. "I hope it can continue to help. It's a lot of bang for our tax money. I think it's [ag agent] part of our fabric and would sure like it to continue."

However, finding the funding for the position still remains part of the problem.

"I think if we can come up with money to support the position we could get it," said Committee Vice Chair Jerry Kosin.

Area Extension Director Kristen Bruder said the cost to a county for a full-time agriculture agent is $44,000 annually; the state pays the remainder of the cost (the total cost is usually between $80,000-$100,000). She said even if the salary goes up for the agent, the cost to the county remains the fixed cost of $44,000. Bruder also explained that if Pierce County were to want the position 50 percent of the time, the cost would be $22,000.

Bergseng asked about the possibility of finding grant money or other ways to pay for the position. Bruder warned against it; the state may not give approval for a position funded with "soft money" because of the uncertainty of what will happen with the position once the funding is no longer available.

Kosin said an article in "Country Today" said another county had gotten the funds to pay for an agent, but the state was unable to fund the state portion of the position. How does Pierce County know this won't happen to them?

"We are thinking about hiring someone and there are places that want agents and can't get positions," Kosin said.

Bruder explained that because of state budget cuts, the Extension wasn't able to provide the state funding for those positions in question, but the situation in Pierce County is different. She said if they look at sharing the agent already working in Pepin County, this agent already has funding allocated from the state supporting the position. Bruder is willing to work with the committee and has contacted Pierce County Board Chair Jeff Holst to come up with a creative way to fund an ag agent.

"We have to work together on this problem," Bruder said. "If you brought money forward we could make it work."

"What we need to do is find the money and we can get in with Pepin," Committee member Dale Auckland said.

Auckland asked about other counties with which Pierce County could share an agent, but Bruder said those options have yet to be considered due to the funding hurdle.

"We aren't looking into options because the county isn't allocating money," Bruder said. "There's a lot of different options and a lot of different scenarios that could happen."

"It's not just farmers that are affected," said Pierce County UW-Extension Horticulture Educator Diana Alfuth. "The ag agent works with farmers as well as rural residents to help with environmental protection issues such as soil erosion, runoff into water sources, pesticide application, rural economic development, and a lot more. It's such a loss to local citizens."

In other news

• Peterson was re-elected to serve as committee chair, edging out Berseng by a 3-2 vote.

• Kosin was re-elected as committee vice-chair , beating out Berseng by a 3-2 vote.

• Pierce County 4-H Youth Development Agent Frank Ginther spoke about the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) national program which replaces the Meat Animal Quality Assurance (MAQA) program previously used. Ginther said the program gets youth thinking not only about caring for animals but life skills for their future.

• The committee renewed the maple tapping agreement for the Pierce County education and demonstration forest to Dennis Boettcher. Boettcher hauled in three loads of gravel at his own expense ($600) to fix the driveway in order to get in and out of the property. Boettcher said he tried working with the county highway department but was told it couldn't provide the labor for the job. Boettcher said he couldn't wait any longer so he paid for the gravel himself. Bergseng said he didn't think it was right that Boettcher paid for this and that he should be reimbursed. Peterson will forward a request to the F&P Committee.