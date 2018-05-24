They rejected a published report stating the company is thinking about reducing its initial investment by making smaller display screens for electronics like cell phones, instead of televisions. Foxconn says the report is "not based on any facts." It has issued a news release saying there have been no charges made for the facility in Mount Pleasant.

20 injured when semi hits school bus on Wis. freeway

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports 20 people on a school bus headed to Knuckleheads Trampoline Park were hurt when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Four of the 20 suffered serious injuries and two were taken to a hospital by an air ambulance. The students from Hope Christian Schools Semper campus in Milwaukee were on a field trip celebrating their graduation from the eighth grade. The school bus was on Interstate 39 near Lodi when it was pulled onto the shoulder due to a mechanical problem. That's when it was rear-ended.

Johnson’s ‘right-to-try’ medical bill clears Congress

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a "right-to-try" bill authored by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

The bipartisan legislation lets terminally ill patients have access to experimental drugs not approved by the FDA. The president and Vice President Mike Pence have publicly voiced their support for the law in the past. The Wisconsin Republican's co-sponsor of the bill is Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana. Johnson has been working to get the measure passed for two years. The Senate approved it last August, but differences with a House version had to be hammered out.

Madison, Milwaukee get high marks for parks

An annual report by a California-based nonprofit group finds 80 percent of the residents in Milwaukee would have to walk just 10 minutes to reach a park.

Milwaukee is ranked 17th nationwide for its parks according to ParkScore. Madison is ranked 12th. The Trust for Public Land uses four factors to produce its rankings — how many people live within a 10-minute walk of a park, how large the parks are, how much money is spent on them, and what kind of recreational amenities are offered. Milwaukee moved up four spots from last year based on the number of hours worked by volunteers. Minneapolis was number-one.

Officers involved in arrest of Bucks player have been disciplined

Body camera video released by the Milwaukee Police Department Wednesday shows officers were confrontational from the start when they approached Bucks player Sterling Brown.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the officers acted "inappropriately" and have been disciplined for their actions.

Brown was thrown to the pavement in a Walgreens parking lot and tased — over a parking violation. He wasn't arrested. Chief Morales didn't specify what discipline was imposed on the three officers.

3 murder suspects headed to trial in Iron County

Three northern Wisconsin men have waived their right to a preliminary hearing while facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

Curtis Wolfe, Evan Oungst, and James Lussier were in an Iron County courtroom Wednesday. Those three and Richard Allen and Joseph Lussier are accused of killing a Lac du Flambeau man last December. The body of Wayne Valliere Jr. was found on New Year's Day. Valliere was shot eight times, including twice in the head. Investigators think he was killed in an argument over drugs.

Drug seller charged with death of man who overdosed

A charge of reckless homicide has been filed in Dane County Circuit Court against a man accused of selling drugs to an overdose victim.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Jeff Skidmore. He's accused of selling the drugs which killed a 27-year-old man last December. The victim's name wasn't released. A friend says the man lost consciousness after injecting heroin he had bought from Skidmore. That friend drove the victim to Sauk Prairie Hospital where he died. The drugs were allegedly purchased at a parking garage at the Walmart store in Monona.

Man, 19, jailed in threats case

A 19-year-old suspect being held in the Lafayette County Jail is accused of threatening to shoot another man and police.

Authorities responded to a home in the village of Benton Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. Officers were told Aaron Neil Coley had left after making the threats. He was taken into custody a few blocks away. Coley is being held on suspicion of felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats.