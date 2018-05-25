Former lawmaker Roys targets governor's office

"I'm deeply invested in the future of our state," said Roys, an attorney who served in the Assembly from 2009-2012.

Standing in her way — as of last week — are Democrats Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Dave Heaster, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Josh Pade, Paul Soglin, Kathleen Vinehout, Dana Wachs and Ramona Whiteaker. The list will be narrowed to one after the Aug. 14 primary election.

"I think people are excited about having someone to vote for, rather than something to vote against," Roys said Thursday, May 17, adding that recent straw polls have been favorable for her.

Her candidacy marks a return to politics after leaving the Legislature in 2012 to pursue an unsuccessful congressional run in the 2nd District, which went vacant after Democrat Tammy Baldwin ran for U.S. Senate. Roys said she's now pursuing the governor's office in an effort to restore "opportunity and fairness."

"We need new leadership very badly in this state," she said.

That, Roys said, means a return to "core Wisconsin pragmatism," the kind she said she knew while working with Republicans and Democrats on wrongful-conviction legislation while she was a law school student. That led to criminal justice reform and helped pave the way to bipartisan success once she became a lawmaker, Roys said.

"Because I didn't let partisanship or assumptions get in the way of doing my job," she said.

Roys and fellow Democrats are navigating an unpredictable political climate that sets the stage for the general election. While like Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, and Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley — who won with strong Democratic support — represent recent election Democratic victories suggesting a wind at the party's back, Republicans have been setting sails behind the state's record-low unemployment rate under Walker.

Roys contends the unemployment numbers often bury the reality of Wisconsinites working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

"A lot of people in the state are still struggling," she said. "The unemployment numbers don't tell the whole story."

In campaign trail remarks, Walker has signaled he's less concerned with specific candidates than he is with big money flowing in from outside the state. Roys said her campaign has been funded mainly by small donations and that it's Walker who's courted the big donors.

"Everything he's done has been for his own benefit," she said. "We need a governor who's going to be looking out for every Wisconsinite — not his political future."

Roys has built her campaign around issues like paid family leave, affordable child care, public education and student loan debt. She cited tax incentives like the $3 billion given to Foxconn for its $10 billion investment in the Fox Valley as funds better offered to small businesses. Roys also targeted the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, calling it a corporate "giveaway" she proposes eliminating.

"They've had a party at our expense the last eight years," she said, adding that a trend in small-farm bankruptcies in western Wisconsin illustrates a larger problem. "If it's working, why are our bankruptcies so bad?"