Board approves purchase of highway department equipment

"We already have software for the Detroit engine and [comes with] additional one year warranty," Johnson said. "To buy software for the other bid would be more than the [$298] difference."

The board approved the purchase.

Johnson also asked the board to approve the purchase of a used 2015 caterpillar AP-1055 paver with weiler screed for $280,000 from Werner Construction in Hasting, Nebraska. He said the machine was inspected by MNC Cat out of Doniphan, Nebraska. The battery and guards have been replaced. Johnson said there is some wear on the tracks, which is normal.

Supervisor Paul Shingledecker (District 17) asked if the old paver is completely unusable. Johnson said last year the machine broke down on two occasions. Another county's machine had to borrowed to finish the work. Last year the department spent $16,608 on parts for the current paver and $10,143 on repair labor. The two breakdowns cost on average $3,500 each time in lost productivity.

Shingledecker questioned if there was any type of warranty on the machine and asked if Johnson thought this machine wouldn't break down like the old machine did. Johnson said the machines has no warranty since it is used, but even if the machine breaks down he has more confidence in finding replacement parts for the new machine. It's becoming difficult to find replacement parts on the current paver because it is about 20 years old.

Some supervisors expressed worry about the tracks on the machine since they are already showing some wear, but Johnson said they don't do a lot of "roading" between projects so it would be limited miles of actually driving the machine. The board approved the purchase.

The board also heard first readings of several resolutions, including authorization to amend the insurance plan to include the dental program and approve contributions; authorization for additional hours for the deputy registrar in probate for 2018 and approve transfer from general fund; authorization of new human services department Comprehensive Community Service service facilitator positions for 2018; amending the personnel policy to add remote work policy, amend sick leave and paid time off, family medical leave act language and other general cleanup changes; dog damage claims; and adopting amendments to the Pierce County revolving loan fund manual.

Ramona McCree, from CBIZ Benefits and Insurance, recommended Delta Dental as dental insurance carrier for the county.

"We are confident with Delta Dental carrier," McCree said. "We're trying to make sure Pierce County is competitive with insurance."

Carol DeWolf, register in probate and clerk of juvenile court, talked about the need to increase the deputy registrar's hours by three hours per week.

"The main reason we do need more hours in office for coverage" DeWolf said. "We need that coverage in office because we are a public office."

Pierce County Human Services Director Ronald Schmidt spoke about hiring two Comprehensive Community Services service facilitator positions. Schmidt said since Pierce County has had these positions in the past and has received all of the reconciliation money previously owed, he thought they should get the positions back. Schmidt said they have one space available and will continue to look at space issues to figure out where the other position will be housed.

The board discussed piloting a telecommute program with the economic support unit of the human services department.

"Working at homes seems to be something we need to do to keep employees [in] human services," said Board Chair Jeff Holst. "We need to be competitive with other counties."

Schmidt said positions will be evaluated to see if the position allows for working from home. He said the department needs to be able to remotely watch work that is being done in order for a position to be considered for a telecommute option.