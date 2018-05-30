The funding will pay for digital and television ads, as well as efforts to get voters to the polls. Caleb Frostman will get the help in his run for the open seat in the 1st Senate District and Ann Groves Lloyd will get the same as she runs for the open seat in the 42nd Assembly District.

The elections will be held June 12 after the NDRC won a court order forcing Gov. Scott Walker to schedule the special votes. The winners will have to run again, five months later.

--

All untested sex assault kits have been sent to labs

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says all of the state's untested sexual assault evidence kits have been sent to private laboratories to be analyzed.

Schimel started the project in 2016 to test nearly seven-thousand of the kits which had been sitting on shelves without being tested. Lately, the Republican had been criticized by political opponents who claimed the process was moving too slowly. The Wisconsin Department of Justice website indicates just over 1,700 kits have been tested — and 60 have turned up DNA hits in the federal database.

Barrett scraps possible fourth run for governor’s office

Milwaukee's mayor has decided he won't run for Wisconsin governor after all.

Democrat Tom Barrett announced Tuesday he has decided not to join the crowded field in his party of 10 candidates running for the state's highest elected position. He has lost three races for the office in the past.

In a Facebook posting, Barrett says Wisconsin needs a new governor, but he loves his job and hopes to serve as Milwaukee's mayor "for many years to come." Barrett had indicated interest in a campaign in April, saying he was being encouraged to run by others.

--

Child spent 11 months in hospital. On drive home, family’s SUV burns down

The doctors had told 5-year-old Jaxson Oliphant he could go home after spending 11 months in Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

He is being treated for chronic kidney disease and lung problems. On the drive to his home in Ashland, the family's SUV caught on fire and burned up. His 15-year-old brother, Tony, managed to grab three oxygen tanks, but everything else was destroyed. It's been a tough road for the boy who has had two liver transplants, a stroke and now lives with seizures. The loss of the SUV means the family has no way to get him to his monthly appointments at the hospital in Wauwatosa.

--

Baseball bat attack sends man, 60, to jail

A 60-year-old Madison man has been tentatively charged with substantial battery after hitting his neighbor in the head with a baseball bat. Police say the two residents on the city's north side have been feuding. Steven Krajewski was arrested Sunday morning. The victim's name hasn't been released. He fell to the ground after being hit and was taken to a nearby hospital with concussion-like symptoms. A police spokesperson calls the situation an "ongoing conflict" between the two.