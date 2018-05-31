Property-rights film set for one-time screening in Hudson

The Hudson 12 Theater will screen “Little Pink House” at 6:30 p.m., June 7. The film centers on a landmark property-rights case, Suzette Kelo vs. New London, Ct., that in 2005 reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The outcome of the high court’s decision led to law changes in more than 40 states.

Eau Claire resident Donna Murr — who, with Rep. Adam Jarchow, will be appearing at the screening — said the film’s subject bears a close resemblance to the saga she and her family experienced.

The Murr family battled St. Croix County all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it lost. However, a bill pushed by Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, was eventually passed and effectively reversed the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.

A question-and-answer session will follow the screening. Tickets are $12.

Visit https://www.tugg.com/events/little-pink-house-priv for tickets.