--

Wis. Supreme Court sides with Golden Sands Dairy

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has granted Golden Sands Dairy the right to use more than 6,300 acres of land, despite a local ordinance.

The town of Saratoga had made a zoning change in an effort to stop expansion plans. The legal battle dates back nearly five years and the high court made its ruling Tuesday morning. Town officials have argued it isn't possible for an expanded dairy operation to keep its pollution levels low. In November 2016, they said the local drinking water supply was already showing an unhealthy level of nitrates.

--

Prison time ordered for man who went on Lambeau Field rampage

The man who went on a rampage at Lambeau Field last December has been sentenced to one- and a-half-years in prison.

Chay Vang entered a no contest plea to a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of criminal damage to property. He admitted intentionally ramming a vehicle in the Lambeau parking lot with two of his former co-workers inside. Vang also admitted chasing the two Delaware North workers in the parking lot while he was driving his car. He blamed them for costing him his job.

--

DNR testing: No harmful chemicals after sludge dumped in waterways

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports early test results find no harmful chemicals after a spill of sludge last month.

The problem started at the Hi-Crush mine when a bulldozer slid into a pond in western Wisconsin. People trying to rescue the equipment operator emptied 10 million gallons of water from that pond at a fracking operation. Thick sludge drained into the Trempealeau River and eventually reached the Mississippi. No fish kills have been reported and oxygen levels are good. The preliminary test results show "no immediate toxicity."

--

Bond set at $250K for Rusk County murder suspect

A Rusk County judge has set the bond for a murder suspect at $250,000.

Preston Kraft made his initial court appearance Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the May 18 shooting death of Robert Pettit near Conrath. Kraft was finally taken into custody after a five-day manhunt in northwestern Wisconsin. Investigators say surveillance cameras at the home caught the fatal shooting on video. If convicted, Kraft would spend the rest of his life in prison.

--

Task force formed to help Wis. dairy farmers survive

A task force will work to come up with recommendations on ways Wisconsin dairy farmers can remain viable and profitable in a tough marketplace.

The state agriculture department and the University of Wisconsin System will provide experts to sit on the panel. The dairy industry is struggling to deal with falling milk and commodity prices. An abundance of product on the mark has kept prices low for the last three years. Wisconsin milk-cow herds are down about 20 percent from five years ago and 500 dairy farms went out of business last year.

--

Trempealeau County DA fights back

The embattled Trempealeau County district attorney says opponents trying to recall him are spreading “innuendo and misinformation.”

A recall committee has been formed to remove Taavi McMahon from office. He’s on medical leave right now. He says the people trying to get him out of office are misleading county voters. The recall effort has until July 21 to gather nearly 2,700 signatures. Paperwork filed with the state says part of the reason for the recall is based on social workers expressing concern about McMahon's reckless approach to handling Child Protective Service matters.