Filings for the November election closed Friday, June 1, in Wisconsin, leaving a three-way Democratic primary for the Senate District 31 seat.

Taylor resident and Wisconsin Farm Bureau local affairs director Steve Boe and Trempealeau County Supervisor Jonathan Schultz will compete with former Assembly member Jeff Smith, of Eau Claire, for the 31st Senate District seat.

The seat is being vacated by Democrat Kathleen Vinehout, who is running for governor. The Democratic candidates will square off in the Aug. 14 primary.

Pierce County Supervisor Mel Pittman, of Plum City, is the Republican candidate in the 31st Senate District, which includes Pierce, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.

Fountain City resident Aaron Camacho is running as the Green Party candidate in the 31st Senate District.

River Falls attorney Barry Hammarback was the lone Democrat to file in Assembly District 30, currently held by Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, who is seeking re-election.

There will be no primary in the 29th Assembly District, but it will be a three-way race. Incumbent Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, is being challenged by Democrat John Calabrese of Menomonie and Libertarian candidate Brian Corriea of Wilson. Both Calabrese and Corriea ran unsuccessful special election campaigns earlier this year in Senate District 10, which was won by Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset.

Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, will be seeking re-election in the 93rd Assembly District. He will be challenged by Democrat Charlene Warner of Mondovi.

In the 28th Assembly District, which includes Somerset, Democrat Kim Butler of Balsam Lake will face Republican Gae Magnafici of Dresser in November. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, who is not seeking re-election.

Local races will see St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, town of Somerset, challenged by fellow Republican and town of St. Joseph resident Steven Mael, a former Wisconsin Capitol Police Department officer. The winner of that primary will move on to the general election to face a third candidate, the Constitution Party's Marion Shaw, a town of Hudson resident.

In Pierce County, Sheriff Nancy Hove is running unopposed. Ellsworth residents Megan Erwin and Kerry Feuerhelm will compete for the Pierce County clerk of court seat.