Dementia Care Specialist may be possibility

Pierce County Human Services Director Ron Schmidt spoke about accepting a grant from the state of Wisconsin for a Department of Human Services Dementia Care Specialist (DCS), which totals $80,000 per year. If accepted, Schmidt said the county would have to add the position by July 1, 2018, per the state. Schmidt credited Pierce County Aging & Disability Resource Center Manager Heather Conway, who was largely responsible for filling out the 20-plus page grant application.

Conway said 17 applicants applied for the grant; Pierce County was 1 of 5 approved. She said the grant could be beneficial for the county as dementia care education has really taken off in the county and the department needs more staff to continue dementia services.

"I personally think this would be great for our county," Conway said.

By supporting those with dementia and their families, the hope is that individuals will be able to stay in their homes longer. She said the DCS would serve both individuals and families by visiting homes and providing help and resources, but the specialist would also provide community presentations and help with the implementation of "memory cafes" and dementia-friendly communities.

Right now, Conway said Pierce County depends a lot on the St. Croix County DCS and her services are stretched pretty thin. The number of people diagnosed with dementia is rising; therefore, it is important for the county to serve this group of people, Conway added.

The committee approved the grant for $80,000, adding the 1.0 full-time DCS position and classification of the job description through Carlson-Dettman.

County employee health insurance

Ramona McCree, from CBIZ Benefits and Insurance, spoke about selecting a third party administrator for the Pierce County employees' 2019 health insurance plan. McCree said they received quotes from different insurance companies and based on that information her company recommends the committee approve a new insurance carrier for next year.

McCree said Anthem, who has been with Pierce County since November 2005, did not get a quote back to them; she suggested discontinuing business with Anthem if couldn't take their quote inquiry seriously. The two companies that returned quotes were United Medical Resources (a UnitedHealthcare company) and Preferred One. Of these two companies, McCree recommended Preferred One as she has no concerns about its coverage.

One difference between Preferred One and Anthem is that Preferred One does not have a built-in nurse's line employees can call. Anthem had this available and it was part of their administration fee, but it would be an additional fee with Preferred One. However, McCree didn't deem this benefit as necessary; she said most people don't call the insurance nurse's line with questions, but call their doctor's office.

McCree said Preferred One matched Anthem's providers 100 percent except for one (Integrated Development Services.) She said Preferred One would be willing to contract with this provider, but can't guarantee getting the contract.

Also, Preferred One will guarantee the administrative fee for the next three years. McCree said if the county switches carriers, it would still have to pay an administrative fee to Anthem the first three months of 2019 to cover claims being filed from the end of 2018. The initial savings by switching the first year would be offset by paying the Anthem administrative fee. But in future years, the county would see savings.

The committee approved the change of third party administrator for the Pierce County health insurance plan to be effective Jan. 1, 2019, to Preferred One and will forward to the Pierce County Board of Supervisors for consideration.

The committee also approved health insurances rates staying the same for 2019 with no increase in premiums for employees.