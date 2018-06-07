A St. Croix County judge accepted the plea deal for Nicholas Osterkamp this week. He was charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats last September. Osterkamp posted on the Facebook page for the Glenwood City all-school reunion, quoting, "Can I show up with my firearms? Good amount of people my .40 would like to meet." He told investigators he never intended to shoot anyone. He claimed he had been bullied when he went to Glenwood City schools.

408K claims for child tax rebate filed so far

The state of Wisconsin reports it has received more than 408,000 claims for the state's new $100 child tax rebate.

The Department of Revenue has been accepting applications for three weeks. It estimates there are about 670,000 eligible households in Wisconsin. To qualify for the rebate, a child has to be younger than 18 as of Dec. 31 of last year, be a Wisconsin resident and a United States citizen. About 1.22 million Wisconsin children qualify. The deadline to file a claim is July 2.

Man found dead after 12-hour standoff in Eau Claire

Eau Claire police say a 43-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a bank building Tuesday was dead when they finally went in.

The standoff at the BMO Harris Bank lasted more than 12 hours. Officers entered the bank before 6 a.m. when they found a broken window. They say Za Vue sprayed officers with a fire extinguisher, then barricaded himself inside a utility closet. They were forced to leave when Vue started a fire that caused heavy smoke. They also knew he had access to a gun. When they went back in they found his body in that closet.

Six people injured in Chippewa Falls apartment fire

Six people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Chippewa Falls.

One of the injured is a firefighter. Officials say the fire broke out Tuesday morning at the St. Joseph's apartment building. Fire officials say the fire started on a mattress in a second-story apartment, but there's no word on how the fire was ignited. The fire chief says the fire was contained to the second floor and damaged at least ten of the 76 apartments. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including a firefighter with injuries to his hand. Three others were treated at the scene, including one person with minor burns.

Former Oscar Mayer location gets new tenant

Commercial activity is returning to the office space formerly occupied by Oscar Mayer in Madison.

Reich Brothers Holding is developing the property it bought last year from the previous owner, Kraft Heinz. Up to 4,000 people had worked for Oscar Mayer at the location since 1919. Production was ended there last June. Total Administrative Services moved into part of the office building last Friday. TASC is headquartered in Madison. Reich Brothers says commercial space is still available for rent there.

DNR report: Wis. wolf population may be stabilizing

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says more data must be collected over the next few years to confirm the appearance that the state's wolf population is stabilizing.

Volunteer trackers put the winter wolf count at between 900-950 animals. The official goal is 350.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the data it is collecting could result in a formal proposal to remove wolves from the list of endangered species. They were removed once before — in 2011 — but a federal judge reversed that three years later.

Snow in June? In Appleton parking garage, yes

Even though the temperature in Appleton reached the 90s last week, there is still some snow remaining from the mid-April blizzard.

Pictures have emerged of the dirty clump of un-melted snow in a parking garage in the city's downtown area. A reporter's photo shows it is still 12-15 inches deep in the shadows. When 21 inches fell nearly two months ago, snowbanks were piled up as the white stuff was plowed out of highways, driveways — and parking garages. It cost the city of Appleton about $350,000 to clean up from the April blizzard — nearly three the normal cost of a storm cleanup.

Speaker Ryan, other top Repubs break with Trump over FBI confidential source

Two prominent Congressional Republicans, U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Janesville and Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, broke with President Donald Trump Wednesday over allegations spies infiltrated his 2016 campaign.

Ryan and Burr say they agree with GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina that the FBI did "exactly" what it should have done over its handling of a confidential source. Gowdy is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Officials briefed Ryan, Gowdy and other congressional leaders last month on the FBI's use of a confidential source that interacted with Trump's campaign two years ago as the Department of Justice investigated Russian meddling.