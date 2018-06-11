--

3 rescued from stranded vehicles in SW Wis. flooding

Emergency crews rescued three people from stranded vehicles after flash flooding hit southwestern Wisconsin.

Grant County Emergency Management officials say the three were rescued on a road near Ellenboro early Sunday. Officials say the three were apparently camping and had to be rescued from the roofs of submerged cars. The National Weather Service says parts of Grant County saw more than six inches of rain over the weekend and officials say some rural roads are washed out and impassable.

--

4 killed in fiery plane crash in Green County

Four people were killed in a fiery plane crash in Green County.

The Green County Sheriff's office says two teens, along with their mother and grandmother were on board a light aircraft Sunday and died when it crashed in a wooded area. The grandmother was piloting when the plane took off from Kenosha and was heading to Monroe Municipal Airport when it went down. Sheriff's officials say the plane was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene.

Authorities are assuming there were mechanical problems with the plane. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is assessing the crash site. A witness called 911 when they saw and heard the plane descend and catch fire just after noon. The names of the victims have not been released.

--

Platteville man ID’d as Oshkosh helicopter crash victim

An investigation is underway after a Platteville man died in a helicopter crash in Oshkosh.

Authorities say the helicopter hit power lines Saturday and went down in the Fox River. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Bahr. His body was recovered by divers Saturday night. Authorities believe he was the only occupant of the helicopter. Because the power lines fell into the water, rescue efforts were delayed for about two hours while the lines were secured. Sheriff's officials say boat traffic along the Fox River was shut down for about nine hours while the helicopter was removed from the river and the power lines repaired. The investigation has been turned over to the NTSB and the FAA.

--

Wis. businesses harting from foreign tariffs

Wisconsin businesses are hurting from tariffs imposed by Mexico, Canada, and Europe.

Fifth District Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner heard from some of those business owners at a town hall meeting in Menomonee Falls Sunday night. Companies buying steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico, and Europe have been hit with a 25 percent tariff since June 1. Some United States trading partners have also put tariffs on a number of Wisconsin products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles, cheese, yogurt, pork, cranberries, sweetcorn, ginseng, wood, boats, paper, and shoes.

--

Walker announces $2.1M business expansion project

Gov. Scott Walker is touting a two-point-one-million-dollar expansion project by Drexel Building Supply Inc.

The governor says the company is building a new facility in Columbus that is expected to create 113 new jobs over the next three years. Walker said in a statement, "this investment is the latest example of the many companies choosing to establish or expand operations in Wisconsin because of our strong business climate and dedicated workforce.” Drexel Building Supply has more than 250 full-time employees in Berlin, Brookfield, Campbellsport, Kiel, Sheboygan Falls and Wrightstown. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation authorized up to $450,000 in state income tax credits for the expansion.

--

Road rage incident escalates into assault in Madison

Police are investigating after a road rage incident escalated into an assault in Madison.

Madison police say a man was involved in a road rage incident on the Beltline around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers say he followed the other vehicle involved into the parking lot of a business. Investigators say that’s when the other driver got out of his vehicle, and allegedly beat up the man who followed him, knocking him unconscious. Officers say the victim described the car as black, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, with Illinois plates. Police searched the area but could not find a car matching that description. The case remains under investigation.

--

Oak Creek police dispose of live explosives

The Oak Creek Police Department says officers removed live explosives from a residence in the city and safely disposed of them.

Police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to a call Sunday about possible explosives at a residence. Officers determined that the items found at the home were live, unexploded devices. The items were safely removed from the home and taken to a remote area, where they were detonated around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.