Paul Bauer, chair of the library building committee, said the committee would like to see if there is interest from the community in a new building for the library.

Ellsworth Village Clerk Peggy Nelson said the referendum will not be able to be put on the Aug. 14 ballot.

"It will not meet the 70-day requirement for the Aug. 14 ballot, and the board has not officially said they are doing a referendum," Nelson said. "The committee would have to look at the Nov. 6 ballot with required question/explanation, paperwork done by Aug. 28. We should know more after our finance meeting on June 18 with our finance people where this is going."

At last month's village board meeting, an engineering assessment by MSR revealed that bringing the BMO Bank building, which has been the focus of the committee as a feasible place to relocate the library from its current 312. W. Main St. location, up to code and remodeling it would cost about $5 million.

According to the April village board meeting minutes, the Library Building Committee would ask the village to borrow $3 million for the project, while the remaining $2 million would be obtained through fundraising. The library has already collected $500,000, the minutes state.

The board approved a resolution which states the village will inform the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that the following actions were taken: The village reviewed the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the disposal plant and will take actions to maintain effluent requirements contained in the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (WPDES) permit.

The board said Ellsworth Public Works Director Greg Engeset did a great job filling out the report. Trustee Curt Wandmacher wanted to thank Engeset and his crew for doing a great job to achieve the 4.0 rating on the report.

"I just put in the numbers," Engeset said. "They [crew] did the work."

Engeset also said the Dar-Ray water upgrade has about 60 percent of the new mains installed. Next is pressure checking and obtaining safe water samples before the service lines can be connected to homes (this will connect Dar-Ray and Golf Course Lane residents to village water). He also said that the curb, gutter, blacktop, water and sewer are completed on the Warner/Walnut street project with a few items left to finish including monitoring the restoration of the area.

Trustee Rick Sweig said the ambulance service is still looking to hire a paramedic and was unable to hire at the current wage they were offering. The service has reposted the position at $17.50 per hour, the average paramedic wage in Pierce County.

"Trying [posting position] at a new wage to see if we can get interest," Sweig said.

Ellsworth Police Chief Eric Ladwig notified the board that part-time police officer Chase Nelson resigned from the police department effective May 20. Ladwig said Nelson got a full-time offer with the Prescott Police Department. The board accepted the resignation and gave Ladwig the authority to hire a part-time police officer.

Ladwig also let those at the meeting know that National Night Out will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The village approved license renewals for beer/liquor, dance and cigarette/tobacco sales for various businesses. The renewal of a license for Danny Dunns LLC is contingent on a delinquent wholesale bill being paid. It was also noted that E-Corner Liquor didn't apply for renewal so they won't have a license as of July 1.