Discussion continues about SVHRC

"It was a discussion between the SVHRC board and the village board about the possibility of the village owning the nursing home as they did many years ago," Spring Valley Village Clerk Luann Emerson said.

While no decision was made after the closed session, this issue will remain on the village docket.

"The village of Spring Valley board will explore the feasibility of becoming financially involved with the SVHRC again," Emerson said was the official response given for the record.

Hog Jam, licenses and more

Nate Anderson addressed the board during public comment about having a Hog Jam bike ride that would start in Spring Valley on Aug. 18. The ride would be similar to a Cumberland event; Anderson said members from the Cumberland Hog Jam are willing to assist Spring Valley in starting their own. Proceeds from the ride would go to the Spring Valley Fire Department.

Anderson didn't expect any street closures for this inaugural event. He expects about 100 riders to take part.

Trustee Mary Ducklow the group should contact the police chief if street closures or open container permits are needed.

"Good luck and keep John [DuBois] in the loop," said Village President Marsha Brunkhorst.

Anthony (Tony) Vodnik spoke to the board about his application for a liquor license for Bill's Bar. Vodnik will be taking over ownership of Bill's Bar from current owner Brittany Birmingham on June 20.

"I hope you have good success with your enterprise," Brunkhorst told Vodnik.

The board approved Vodnik's temporary liquor license, valid from June 20-30. On July 1, all liquor licenses and operator licenses are due for renewal. One operator's license was denied, though the village declined to give the name.

Isaac Steinmeyer, municipal staff engineer from Cedar Corporation, said that construction on village Well No. 4 began June 4. The expected time for drilling will be four to six weeks and then wellhouse construction should begin and finish by late fall or early December.

DuBois the police department is finalizing plans for the summer safety program. The hope is to have plans complete by June 15, which is the third annual Community Safety Day from 4-7 p.m. at Syverson Practice Field.

DuBois also said that Spring Valley Police Officer Cory Van Effen took a job with another department but will remain on the roster and fill in when able.

Trustee Rich O'Connell gave a library board update, including summer programming. He is also concerned about the potential negative impact on the library's circulation if Spring Valley Elementary moves out of its current location. He said this could reduce the amount of books being checked out.

"If we lose a good chunk of books checked out [it] affects reimbursement at the county level," O'Connell said.

Emerson let board know that A Butchery Shoppe is no longer asking the village to vacate a street in order to expand its business. The business revised their building plan and plans to build up to their own property line.