Walker announces $500M investment at Green Bay Packaging

Green Bay Packaging announces a $500 million investment in a new recycled paper mill and expansion of its shipping division. Gov. Scott Walker took part in the announcement Tuesday saying the project would create 200 new jobs in Wisconsin. Officials say the new paper plant will preserve more than 1,100 Green Bay Packaging jobs in Brown County. Construction of the new mill is expected to take about three years to complete. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working with Green Bay Packaging to provide about $60 million in state income tax credits for the project.

Sheboygan County dead-dogs trial underway

A jury trial is under way in Sheboygan County Court for a woman accused of harming a child and mistreating dozens of animals.

Christie Tuchel was charged last October after investigators found two freezers full of dead dogs and 36 other dogs who were malnourished at her kennel. The criminal complaint says Tuchel left her teenage son to care for the dogs, and couldn’t go near the kennel because it would trigger her PTSD. The teen told investigators the family was unable to provide food for the 36 live dogs on a regular basis, while the dead dogs found in the freezers were put in there after they died from malnutrition, fights, a flood, and being put down. The teen said he became depressed by how he had to care for the animals, and called the freezers a "big chest of death." Last fall, Tuchel filed a lawsuit against the Humane Society for taking the animals.

Appleton mom charged in disabled daughter’s death

A 37-year-old Appleton mother is charged with child neglect in the death of her disabled daughter.

Thirteen-year-old Brianna Gussert wasn't able to walk, talk or take care of herself. Doctors say the primary cause of her death was sepsis after her mother, Nicole Gussert, left her alone for several days in a row last year. Prosecutors say the girl had infections caused by living in unsanitary conditions. Gussert reportedly told investigators she couldn't remember the last time she fed her daughter or changed her diaper.

High school parent caught hitting bus full of kids with hammer

The 33-year-old parent of a Nicolet High School student says she had a "meltdown" when a bus driver wouldn't let her daughter get off.

A video shows Magan Gumbus banging on a bus window with that hammer after using her car to cut it off. The bus driver called in the incident and kept driving, so Gumbus cut it off again and used her hammer to shatter a window. Two girls had been fighting on the bus and both called their mothers.

Gumbus wanted the driver to let her daughter leave and the driver did so when the daughter started using a broom in an effort to break out. No one was injured. Gumbus says she just wanted to get her daughter off the bus.

Blog post confirms allegations at Madison school

A former teacher at Sherman Middle School in Madison says she left because of the principal.

Writing in a blog, the teacher contends Principal Kristin Foreman's approach leads to unruly students and over-worked teachers. One parent confirms the allegations, telling WISC News-3 she has often seen teachers crying and speaking in whispers. Parent Heather Banschbach says there is obvious frustration and she saw it so frequently it can't just be attributed to a bad day. The Madison Metropolitan School District pushed back in a statement against the "personal, public shaming" one of its principals.

House Speaker Ryan cautious on North Korea summit

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says he commends the president for not accepting the status quo and advancing negotiations with North Korea.

The Wisconsin Republican said today there is only one acceptable final outcome with North Korea which would be complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization. Ryan says the United States must also be clear that we are dealing with a brutal regime with a long history of deceit. He says only time will tell if North Korea is serious and in the meantime the United States must continue to apply maximum economic pressure.