O’Connor, Zimmerman to update public on Hudson projects

The event, dubbed “What’s Happening in Hudson”, will be held Wednesday, June 20 at Agave Kitchen. Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, and Mayor Rich O’Connor will lead the meeting, which, according to a news release, will provide “detailed updates” on projects including the former dog track site and Hudson’s downtown area.

The event, being held on the restaurant’s top level, begins at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public.