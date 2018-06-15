Search
    O’Connor, Zimmerman to update public on Hudson projects

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 10:34 a.m.
    A June 20 meeting at Agave Kitchen will update residents about projects happening in Hudson. File photo

    A St. Croix County lawmaker and Hudson’s mayor will hold a public meeting next week to update residents on business and civic developments.

    The event, dubbed “What’s Happening in Hudson”, will be held Wednesday, June 20 at Agave Kitchen. Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, and Mayor Rich O’Connor will lead the meeting, which, according to a news release, will provide “detailed updates” on projects including the former dog track site and Hudson’s downtown area.

    The event, being held on the restaurant’s top level, begins at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public.

