Howard Gordon Clewell did serve in the U.S. Army. Legion officials say Clewell immediately apologized when he was asked about the discrepancy, resigned and canceled his membership. The pictures showed him wearing a Special Forces pin, a Ranger tab, a Special Forces unit patch, a combat infantryman badge and master parachutist wings he hadn't earned while he was serving. He isn't currently being investigated for a possible violation of the state's Stolen Valor Act.

Avery’s attorney asks for new judge

The attorney for convicted murderer Steven Avery has filed a motion requesting a substitute judge to hear his appeal.

Avery is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. That case is going back to district court and the attorney filed the motion Thursday. Avery's nephew was also found guilty of the 25-year-old woman's murder. Brendan Dassey's appeal is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. It was going to be discussed this week, but the court has put off the discussion to an undetermined future date.

Golf cart accident leaves 86-year-old woman dead

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office reports an 86-year-old woman died in a golf cart accident Wednesday.

The victim and her husband were driving the vehicle around their property in the Town of Freedom when they stopped so the husband could remove an obstruction from their path. While he was doing that, the victim apparently accidentally stepped on the accelerator. The golf cart traveled down a steep embankment and rolled over after it hit a culvert. Deputies say the woman was trapped and not breathing when they arrived.

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Quad Graphics plan

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office evacuated the massive Quad Graphics printing plant for six hours Thursday night when a worker found a written bomb threat.

Several explosive detection teams searched the massive facility in Lomira, finding nothing. There were no injuries. The employees were allowed to re-enter. Investigators are still trying to determine who wrote the threatening note which was found. That plant contains 2 million square feet of floor space.

Dane County sues drug companies

Drug manufacturers are being accused of selling highly addictive opioids while lying to doctors about the threat of addiction.

Dane County is one of several local government entities filing federal lawsuits against the major drug companies. County Executive Joe Parisi cites the tremendous toll on the local community in a Thursday news release. He says lives have been lost, families hurt — and taxpayers have had to cover the cost of the growing crisis. Almost 300,000 opioid prescriptions have been filled in Dane County over the last five years.

2 people drown in separate incidents

Law enforcement agencies are investigating two Thursday drowning incidents in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports an 81-year-old man died when he was trapped under a weed cutter in Wallace Lake. The machine capsized and he wasn't able to get free. A 53-year-old man was swimming at Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva shortly before that. Witnesses say he went under and was yelling for help, but they couldn't reach him in time. It took emergency responders an hour to recover the body. No names have been released.

Wis. man charged in 18-year-old case after DNA identification

A Wisconsin man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after an old D-N-A sample identified him as the suspect.

The girl was attacked on a Beloit street 18 years ago. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is trying to clear out the backlog of thousands of sexual assault evidence kits which had never been tested. Jason Smith is currently serving time for a sexual assault conviction from another case in 2005. Hundreds of kits in Rock County weren't analyzed because prosecutors thought they didn't contain any evidence or police decided not to investigate.

Car dealership owner dragged while theft was taking SUV

The owner of a Milwaukee car dealership says he should have just let a thief drive off in his SUV.

Instead, Vicente Hernandez was dragged for a distance while hanging on to the departing vehicle Tuesday night. Hernandez had been showing it to some potential customers when a man jumped in and took off. Hernandez says he quickly took another of his cars and began to chase the thief but finally gave up. He thinks the suspect was a teenager. Arandas Auto Sales is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or the location of the missing SUV.