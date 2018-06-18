Flood warnings were extended to 7:30 a.m. Thursday for Burnett, Douglas and Washburn counties.

--

AAA: Wis. gas prices headed higher for summer drivers

A leading automotive group says Wisconsin isn't expecting higher gas prices to keep drivers off the roads this summer.

About one in every 25 Wisconsin gas stations is selling fuel at $3 gallon or higher right now. No stations had pump prices that high in June of last year. Experts with AAA say Wisconsin drivers will spend about $65 a month more for gasoline this summer, compared to last year. That doesn't mean fewer summer trips. Travelers may decide to take shorter trips or go to destinations where free activities are offered.

--

Congressman Kind rips Trump Administration for igniting trade war

Congressman Ron Kind is blaming the Trump Administration for igniting a trade war with China.

The criticism comes after the United States imposed $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese products and the announcement of retaliation by the Chinese government. The Wisconsin Democrat said "this administration has shown a complete disregard for Wisconsin farmers, workers and families by threatening access to affordable equipment for manufacturing, medicine and agriculture."

Kind says the United States should work with its allies to create a comprehensive strategy to bring China to the table to address these issues and protect Wisconsin jobs. He's calling on the USDA to come up with a plan to protect farmers from the economic impact of retaliation.

--

Douglas County authorities look for vandals who damaged Enbridge equipment

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for the vandals who damaged equipment at a project worksite owned by Enbridge Pipeline Co.

The damage was discovered Tuesday morning when crews arrived for work. Electrical lines and hoses were damaged and anti-Enbridge graffiti was left behind. Cement had been poured into gas tanks on the equipment . Soil was contaminated by leaked hydraulic fluid and motor oil. Cleanup is underway now. The worksite is located near the Wisconsin-Minnesota state line.

--

Charges filed against sisters who stabbed each other

Two Madison sisters will be charged after stabbing each other during a Saturday fight.

One of the women called police to say she had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the sisters — 23 and 24 years old — with stab wounds on their arms. The injuries weren't life-threatening and the sisters were uncooperative as police tried to find out what happened. The women were fighting in front of four small children. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say they think a 30-year-old man may have initiated the fight, but they don't know where he is.

--

Teacher suspected of sex assault arrested again

Fox Valley Metro police say they have arrested a teacher for a sexual assault which allegedly happened almost 20 years ago.

Jason La Vigne's alleged victim was a student at Little Chute High School at the time. She came forward earlier this month after La Vigne was charged in Marinette County with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl more recently. The Outagamie County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the new complaint in the old case to determine if La Vigne will face additional charges.

--

Superior woman accused of stealing $3,500 at work

A 47-year-old Superior woman is accused of stealing 35-hundred dollars from the liquor store where she worked.

Amy Lynn Westman made a Douglas County Court appearance last week. Investigators say Westman voided sales transactions at Keyport Liquor to cover up the money she had taken. She is charged with felony theft. The store's owner and general manager used its video security system to track down shortages they had noticed in the days' receipts.

--

Foxconn prepares to move into new Milwaukee headquarters

While work progresses on Foxconn's $10 billion plant in Mount Pleasant, the company will also be moving into its new downtown Milwaukee headquarters.

A public event was held at the former Northwestern Mutual building Friday. Foxconn's presence is expected to add 500 jobs to the area’s economy. Another 13,000 workers will eventually be hired for the huge plant near Interstate 94. President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a June 29 groundbreaking ceremony. The new sign for the downtown building was unveiled Friday.

--

Boating accident causes injuries in Wood County

Wood County authorities are describing the extent of the injuries suffered by five people when their boat crashed into the shoreline.

The accident happened Saturday at Lake Wazeecha in the town of Grand Rapids. No names have been released. The investigation is being handled by the Department of Natural Resources, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and Grand Rapids police. The damaged boat has been removed from the lake.

--

Woman injured in Bayfield County explosion dies in hospital

A northwest Wisconsin woman is dead after suffering severe burns and injuries in a home explosion in the town of Cable.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office says Joyce Reidl died at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Deputies were called to a house explosion Thursday night and found the home blown apart and half fully engulfed in flames. Raymond Reidl was able to escape the burning home with the help of a neighbor, but Joyce was trapped among the debris and flames. Firefighters pulled her from the wreckage and started first aid. Both Raymond and Joyce Reidl were airlifted to the hospital with severe burns and injuries where Reidl died. No word on Raymond's current condition. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.