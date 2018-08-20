The Public Policy Polling survey shows Evers with 49-percent support, Walker at 44 percent and 7 percent undecided. The Evers campaign claims the poll is a sign that Wisconsin voters are ready for a change. A Walker campaign spokesman says they're preparing for a tough race.

Forty-six percent surveyed said they approve of Walker's performance and 50 percent disapprove. Two polls taken before the primary also showed Evers leading Walker. The Marquette University Law School survey of Wisconsin voters will be released next week.

More body parts found in Mississippi River

DNA testing on body parts found in the Mississippi River will determine if they are the remains of a missing 61-year-old man from Pepin.

Dave Sheridan's empty sailboat was found on Lake Pepin April 29. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office reported two boys found a torso and an attached leg Saturday on the riverbank in southeastern Minnesota. A boot on that leg appears to match a boot found on a human leg found along the river last month near West Newton.

Authorities search for teen last believed in St. Croix County

Authorities in Wisconsin are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Marshfield teen.

The Marshfield Police Department says 17-year-old Michael Atkins was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon and did not take his cell phone, wallet or essential medications. Investigators say the 2006 Pontiac Vibe Atkins is driving was spotted at a convenience store in Wilson late Friday morning. The vehicle was seen near Interstate 94 and it's believed Michael may have friends in the Hudson area and could have crossed into Minnesota. The vehicle has Wisconsin plates 339XRJ. Anyone with information about Atkins is asked to contact the Marshfield police department or call 911.

Foxconn plans for downtown Eau Claire criticized

Eau Claire's part of the huge Foxconn Technology project in Wisconsin is drawing some criticism.

The Taiwan-based electronics giant has bought more than 15,000 square feet of office space at Haymarket Landing. An innovation center will be located there to do work on high-definition displays connected to ultra-fast data networks. The complaints are coming from people who had been looking forward to a planned restaurant which would offer spectacular river views. The city says no one had stepped forward to develop a restaurant at the new development.

Man, 74, suspected of fatally shooting neighbor

A 74-year-old shooting suspect was taken into custody after his neighborhood was fatally wounded, but not before a SWAT team circled the Waunakee apartment complex.

Officers found 54-year-old Julie Virginia Anderson in her apartment Friday night. She was flown to UW Hospital with a chest wound and was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect's name hasn't been released. Police don't know the motive. Anderson's 15-year-old son and 4-year-old grandson were present when she was shot.

Divers search for 2 missing women on Lake Winnebago

Rescue divers have been searching for two women who have been missing since their boat collided with another one Saturday night.

The accident happened on Lake Winnebago at about 8:30 p.m. The names of the missing women haven't been released, but emergency responders say they are 20 and 26 years old. The nearby Grundman Boat Launch was closed to the public while the search goes on. Four other people were hurt in the accident, with two of them suffering serious injuries.

Lambeau Field flyover ‘not authorized’

Two Navy helicopters circling Lambeau Field during last Thursday's NFL exhibition weren't authorized to be there.

Green Bay police say they are trying to track down where the aircraft came from so they can speak to the pilots or their commanders. While a game is being played in the historic stadium there is a temporary flight restriction in the airspace above it and for three miles around it. The NFL has been informed. Pilots are normally told to avoid flying in the prohibited area.

Commercial fishing bouncing back on Lake Superior

Commercial fishermen on Lake Superior say they are seeing a strong recovery by whitefish and lake trout.

Fishing in the area around the Apostle Islands is being described as exceptional so far in 2018. There was a notable decline about 15 years ago. The experts have told the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board record numbers of fish have been taken this summer. They say the Apostle Islands and South Shore region of Lake Superior can return to being a national sport fishing destination.

Wis. DHS confirms first human case of West Nile Virus

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting the state's first human case of West Nile Virus.

A Dane County resident is the first confirmed infection of 2018. State and local health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against mosquito bites in August and September. A total of 51 human cases of West Nile were reported in 2017, which was the highest number since 2012.

The chances of contracting West Nile Virus are very low and most people infected will not have any symptoms. Those who do become ill may develop a fever, headache and rash. Using an insect repellent with DEET and limiting time outside at dusk and dawn are ways to avoid mosquito bites.

Great Lakes Commission funds effort to limit runoff, cause dead zones

The Mequon Nature Preserve is one of seven organizations sharing $900,000 aimed at reducing the runoff of sediment, nutrients and other pollutants into the Great Lakes.

The runoff feeds algae blooms and oxygen-starved "dead zones" where fish can't live. Best-management practices will be put in place to limit soil loss and to have fertilizer applied through methods which will keep it on the land and out of the water. The grant money was announced this week by the Great Lakes Commission.

Eau Claire County considering temporary moratorium on large livestock farms

Eau Claire County will take up a proposed temporary moratorium on large livestock farms at its Sept. 11 meeting.

Local officials are concerned about the effects on water and air pollution. If approved, the moratorium would stop expansion or development of big farm operations for one year. County leaders say they want to make sure they have adequate protections for service and ground water. A big operation is considered to be one with 1,000 animal units, and an animal unit is equivalent to 1,000 animal pounds.