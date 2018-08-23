Polling results released Wednesday give each candidate 46 percent of the support from likely voters. Walker has a 2-point edge among registered voters, 46 to 44 percent. The race for the state's U.S. Senate seat is just as tight, with Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin leading Republican challenger Leah Vukmir 49 to 47 percent among likely voters. The margin is greater among registered voters, with 51 percent voicing support for Baldwin and 43 percent for Vukmir.

Madison drivers warned about additional street flooding

More rainfall could mean the Madison Isthmus will become a water-logged traffic nightmare.

City officials are warning drivers that rising lake levels will flood busy roads like East Johnson, Main Street, Mifflin and East Washington. Water is already standing on some downtown roads. Releases from Lake Mendota into the Yahara River and Lake Monona give the excess water no place to go. Madison street officials are said to be working on alternative traffic plans while travel options of the Isthmus are limited.

WisDOT to look at widening I-41 between Appleton and DePere

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will conduct a study of the potential expansion of Interstate 41 between Appleton and De Pere.

Although many stretches of that interstate have six lanes, it is a heavily-traveled four-lane stretch of highway there. State Rep. Dave Murphy of Greenville says the road is inadequate and dangerous for drivers. WisDOT will look at data on crashes and how many cars use the road each day, and it will estimate to cost of expansion. The process of adding two lanes to the interstate could take up to a decade.

Wis. woman killed by suspected drunken driver in Penn.

Witnesses say Jacqueline Ohly of Stevens Point was working at a construction site in western Pennsylvania Tuesday morning when she was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver didn't stop after hitting her, but he was taken into custody about 30 minutes later. Nineteen-year-old Eric West of Erie faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Lawrence University responds to federal suit

Attorneys for Lawrence University are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit.

The suit alleges the Appleton school was indifferent to complaints about three previous reports of sexual assaults. The student suing, identified in court papers as Jane Doe, says she was intoxicated when she was attacked. The suspect was expelled last April. The suit was filed last month, claiming officials at Lawrence University took no action before Jane Doe was assaulted, even though there had been those previous complaints. Her attorneys say that inaction violated her rights under Title-Nine.

La Crosse considers implementing annual wheelage tax

The city of La Crosse is considering implementing an annual wheel tax.

Mayor Tim Kabat says it's the only way to continue funding road repairs. He has introduced legislation for the tax for city residents. He says the city has run out of its rainy-day fund, can't raise sales taxes, and doesn't want to raise property taxes. The proposal calls for a $25 wheel tax per registered vehicle every year for the next five years. The tax would generate just over one-million dollars annually.