The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the volunteers will be needed Tuesday to search an area north of Barron. The gathering site will be 1883 Highway 25 in Barron at what’s known as the Hungry Hollow Grounds by 9 a.m. for a search that was expected to last until about 4 p.m.

The announcement came after new details were released about the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs who went missing after her parents were found murdered inside their home last Monday. Officials are revealing the 911 call placed from the Closs household the day of the murders came from the phone belonging to Jayme's mother Denise Closs.

Dispatchers say they were not able to speak to anyone directly, but could hear a disturbance going on in the background. After the call was disconnected, they attempted to call back several times but the calls went unanswered. Deputies responded less than four minutes after the call came in and found the door had been kicked in, and both Denise and her husband James had been shot. Officers did not locate a gun, and could not find any people or vehicles around the home. Jayme is believed to have been in the home at the time of the murders, but has since vanished and police fear she is in grave danger.

A “Gathering of Hope” event for Closs will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Barron High School football stadium.

Walker, Evers spar over immigration, taxes in first debate

Incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers are drawing clear lines on where they stand on issues like immigration, taxes, school funding, and roads.

The two candidates for governor met in their first televised debate Friday night. Walker emphasized that he was proud to be governor and wanted to "finish the job" in the next four years, while downplaying criticism from a fourth former cabinet member. Evers called Walker a career politician and says the state needs a change.

Netflix premiers ‘Making a Murderer Part 2’

Part Two of “Making a Murderer” is now on Netflix.

The documentary series revolves around the murder convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey. They were found guilty of the 2005 murder of 25-year-old Teresa Halbach. Both men insist they did not kill the photographer whose burned body was found outside her trailer in northern Wisconsin. The second season will focus on Avery's and Dassey's lives in prison.

Wisconsin man arrested on suspicion of 10th OWI

A Janesville man is being held in the Columbia County Jail after his Saturday arrest on OWI charges.

It's the 10th time Robert J. Ramsey has been charged with operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports Ramsey refused a blood draw when he was taken to Divine Savior Hospital. A search warrant was obtained, the blood was taken, and he was booked into the jail.

Third-party candidates for governor attend forum

The big names were missing, but students at Madison's Edgewood High School say the forum they held Sunday was still important.

Independent Maggie Turnbull missed the forum because of a flight delay, the Evers campaign offered to send a surrogate, and the Walker campaign never replied to the invitation. The students heard from Libertarian Philip Anderson, Wisconsin Party candidate Arnie Enz and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Michael J. White. Questions about the environment, education, gun violence, and the state's infrastructure were answered.

Hunters discover remains in Adams County believed to be missing man

Authorities in Adams County say skeletal remains found by hunters over the weekend could be a man who has been missing for more than a year.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the remains were found in the woods a few miles south of the town of Monroe. Sheriff's officials say their initial investigation leads them to believe the remains could belong to William J. Sheeran, who went missing in June of 2017. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Adams County Medical Examiner are still conducting tests of the remains.

Duck hunter dies after boat capsizes

Authorities say a man has died while duck hunting when his boat capsized in high winds on the Fox River.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says crews searched for the 52-year-old Princeton man near Puckaway Lake in the Town of Marquette and found his body in the water around 2 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the man was duck hunting with a Berlin man and a dog when high winds overturned the boat and threw the men into the water. Investigators say the Berlin man made it to shore with the dog and called 911. The men's names have not yet been released.

Evers faces more plagiarism accusations

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and State Schools Superintendent Tony Evers is facing accusations of plagiarism in recent budget requests.

Republicans released records Sunday that documented three more instances in which Evers submitted budget requests with passages taken nearly word-for-word from other sources without giving proper credit. Gov. Scott Walker tweeted several times attacking Evers for the plagiarized passages. Evers said at a campaign stop in Milwaukee Sunday that his staff had made a mistake by failing to provide the proper citations.

DNR to vote on emergency catfishing rules this week

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is to vote on emergency rules on catfishing at a Wednesday meeting in Madison.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill earlier this year authorizing new guidelines for taking catfish by hand, bow or crossbow. The new regulations would establish the season for catfishing by hand to run from June 1 to Aug. 31. A bow-fishing season would mirror the rough fish spearing season.