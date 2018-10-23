Social media reports included images of a long line of vehicles queued up for the staging area outside Barron, where searchers were looking for evidence related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was home when her parents were shot to death last week.

Authorities also announced Monday that they are looking for two vehicles — a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or Acura MDX. Fitzgerald says the case is being worked 24-7 and more than 1,200 tips from the public have been received, so far. Authorities haven't named any persons of interest.

--

Driver given 17-year sentence for causing fatal wreck

A bartender says the man who caused a fatal Dunn County accident last winter had eight to 10 16-ounce beers before he drove away from the bar.

Tom Dormanen was accused of being drunk before the February accident. Crash scene investigators say his SUV crossed the center and hit a second vehicle driven by Jena Anderson, killing her. After he serves a 17-year prison sentence, he will be required to maintain absolute sobriety and pay restitution.

--

Students line up for early voting

History suggests young voters don't go to the polls and cast their ballots, but that may be changing.

Dozens of students voted early Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Advocates of early voting were urging students to cast a ballot on the East Campus Mall. This is called VoteFest Week on hundreds of college campuses nationwide. Students who are registered will be able to vote at several locations through Friday, Nov. 2.

--

Woman waiting for pizza delivery robbed by yard worker

Neighbors say a Milwaukee woman was waiting for her pizza to be delivered when she was robbed.

The victim had the cash in her hand when a man who had been doing some yard work for her asked to be paid. She paid him, he walked off, but then returned and demanded the rest of her money. Police say, when she refused to hand over the pizza money, the man grabbed it and ran away. Her name hasn't been released and no arrests have been made.

--

Liquor store employee, customer robbed at gunpoint

A liquor store employee and customer were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday afternoon in the Dane County city of Fitchburg.

Fitchburg police say officers were called at around 12:15 p.m. to Liquor Town on Williamsburg Way on reports of an armed robbery. Officers say a man entered the store brandishing a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Officers say a customer was also held at gunpoint during the robbery. Investigators say the man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. Madison police used a police dog to track the man, but he has not been found. The man is described as black, about 200 pounds and 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall. He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and covering his face.

--

Racine deputies lauded for saving suicidal man’s life

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is applauding deputies after they saved a suicidal man's life.

Sheriff's says deputies used a tourniquet to stabilize a 19-year-old from the town of Norway who'd slashed his wrists early Sunday morning. Sheriff's officials say all deputies are trained in how to perform emergency medical procedures, including the use of tourniquets.

--

Bucks executive has car stolen during game

Milwaukee police said four people are in custody Monday accused of stealing Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Marc Lasry's Tesla.

Police say the keys were left in the 2018 Tesla Model X that's valued at more than $100,000. The luxury car was stolen from outside the Bucks' offices as the team hosted the Indiana Pacers on the court a few blocks away at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks beat the Pacers 118-101. Lasry did not comment on the theft.