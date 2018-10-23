Vukmir, Duffy campaign in Hudson

Vukmir, of Brookfield, met with supporters Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Hop and Barrel in Hudson, where she was joined by fellow Republican Sean Duffy, a congressman from Hayward.

A Marquette University Law School poll conducted earlier in October showed Democrat incumbent Tammy Baldwin with a 10-point lead over Vukmir ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

"I don't believe all those polls," Vukmir told the crowd. "It is much tighter."

She will be backed on Wednesday by Trump, who was set to give a speech at a Wausau-area event, where the president is also expected to stump for Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The speech by Trump, who often delivers divisive messages at campaign rallies, will only strengthen her bid, Vukmir said in an interview.

"I think people are excited about him being here, I'm excited that he's going to be here," she said. "I think that it's energizing."

Vukmir's visit came shortly after Trump signed a "buy American" law Tuesday that includes a provision authored by Baldwin requiring water infrastructure to be built with American-made iron and steel.

"That's why it's always good to see a president visit Wisconsin, because it shows that the issues Wisconsinites care most about really do matter," Baldwin said in a statement.