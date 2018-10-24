Pierce County Board approves borrowing for highway projects

The Board of Supervisors also discussed several future resolution items, including extending library funding terms, the 2019 tax levy and budget, and 1.25 percent salary raises for some county employees.

Loan terms, highway department projects and purchases

The county received four different bids for borrowing highway project funding, and awarded the notes to Robert W. Baird and Co., a Milwaukee-based financial services firm.

The borrowing terms beat what was expected, said Joe Murray, a representative from the county's financial consulting company Springsted, at the meeting.

The 10-year loans were expected to have a 2.84 percent interest rate, but came in at 2.74 percent — resulting in roughly $43,000 in savings, he said. The savings project out to roughly $15 in savings, for a $100,000 household, for county residents.

The funding will be used for projects that include replacing bridges on County Roads W and O, seven other bridge maintenance projects, and various others that include guardrail replacement and box culvert installation.

The seven non-replacement projects will start in the 2019 construction season, with the total replacements starting in 2020, said County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson. Specific timelines for the projects have yet to be set, he said.

The county board also approved the highway department's purchase of seven dump truck cabs and chassis for $809,879 from River States Truck and Trailer, a Wisconsin-based truck and trailer dealer.

The highway department has 10 dump trucks it uses, but the majority of those had started to become too costly to continue using due to maintenance, Johnson said.

The department plans to sell old trucks at a surplus auction once it receives the new trucks next summer.

Library funding may get two-year approval

A proposal to extend the proposed 80 percent county library reimbursement funding to stay in place for two years was suggested by Neil Gulbranson, Ellsworth supervisor, at the meeting.

State law requires counties that do not have a "consolidated public library" to reimburse county libraries at least 70 percent for their operations, based on a circulation and usage formula. The 2018 library reimbursement was 80 percent.

Gulbranson said that he plans to propose an amendment at the next board meeting which holds the funding at 80 percent through 2020.

In the past, pushes to increase the funding past 70 percent failed, but in recent years the board has increased its reimbursement funding past required amounts.

In 2017, the funding was raised to 75 percent after years of the county funding the minimum. This year, it was raised to 80 percent.

Previous pushes from area librarians have sought reimbursements up to 100 percent. However, those efforts have been met with pushback from board members over the cost on county residents and pushes for libraries to seek other forms of funding.

The board is set to determine funding at next month's meeting, along with the final county tax levy and budget.