The Ipsos poll gives Democrat Tony Evers a 3 point edge over incumbent Gov. Scott Walker in the race for the state's highest elective office. It shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin with a 15 point lead over Republican challenger Leah Vukmir. The poll was conducted before the Oct. 19 debate between Walker and Evers.

--

Eau Claire man faces 2 felonies for allegedly beating girlfriend

Eau Claire County prosecutors have filed two felony charges against a man who is accused of beating his girlfriend.

The victim had to have reconstructive surgery after suffering several broken bones in her face last August. Stephen Jones is facing charges of substantial battery and recklessly endangering safety. The woman says she blacked out while she was being attacked and she doesn't remember what caused it. Jones is scheduled to make an appearance Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

--

Outside money flows into Wisconsin campaigns

A government watchdog group reports almost $24 million in outside money has been funneled into Wisconsin election campaigns.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign published the numbers Wednesday. Republican express advocacy groups have spent $17.3 million, while Democratic counterparts have spent $6.6 million. Express advocacy groups use words like "vote for" or "vote against" in their ads. Most of the money — $17 million — was spent on the campaign for governor.

--

In Wisconsin speech, Trump tamps down rhetoric, criticizes apparent bombs

President Donald Trump bypassed the usual attacks on the "fake news media" and the Clintons to offer strong support for Republicans running for office in Wisconsin.

The president made a campaign stop at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee Wednesday evening. He did target U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, calling her a "radical, far-left opponent" for Republican Leah Vukmir. Trump spoke on behalf of Vukmir, Gov. Scott Walker and other GOP candidates. He spoke two days after Vermont Se. Bernie Sanders visited Wisconsin and two days before former President Barack Obama is to appear.

--

Meth ringleader enters guilty plea to conspiracy charges

A 51-year-old La Crosse woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after she is sentenced next month.

Roberta Draheim was head of a large ring of drug sellers. She entered a guilty plea to the federal charges Tuesday. Draheim was caught when her 25-year-old daughter was found unresponsive in the home they shared. Britney Masewicz died.

--

FBI arrests man accused trying to buy radioactive material

Federal investigators say a 30-year-old man was trying to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance on the internet.

Jeremy Ryan is accused of wanting the material to kill another person. The FBI says Ryan tried to make purchases in March and October of this year. He was taken into custody Wednesday. Authorities haven't identified his intended victim.