Authorities have been searching for Closs since a 911 call that led to the discovery of her parents, who were found dead in the house after someone kicked down their door. The search for Jayme this week saw 2,000 volunteers participate in a search of the Barron area. Fitzgerald said Thursday that 1,740 tips have been received — 1,400 of which have been closed out.

Anyone with information about Jayme’s whereabouts is asked to call a tip line at 855-744-3879 or to email jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.

--

High-profile Democrats coming to Wisconsin

Former President Barack Obama will be supporting Wisconsin Democrats in a Friday visit to Milwaukee.

His arrival comes just two days after President Donald Trump spoke at a Republican rally in Mosinee. He will appear at North Division High School. Next week, Obama's former running mate Joe Biden headlines a vote-early rally at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The Tuesday event will be held at the Gordon Dining and Event Center.

--

Eau Claire substitute teacher accused of student molestation

An Eau Claire substitute teacher is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching two students.

Authorities say 65-year-old Charles Pollard was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault and sexual contact with a child under age 13. The criminal complaint says Pollard touched two students at South Middle School on Oct. 15. Pollard denies the charges.

--

Madison Freakfest: No glass, backpacks allowed

People attending the annual Freakfest in downtown Madison Saturday are being advised to allow extra time getting into and out of the area.

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has a game starting at 7 p.m., promising more traffic congestion. Madison police say no glass will be allowed at the event and backpacks are banned. Plenty of security will be present with entertainment on three stages — at the Capitol Square, Gilman Street and Frances Street.

--

Student struck, injured on way to school

Fort Atkinson police report a 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while he crossed a street Wednesday morning.

The hit-and-run accident happened just before 7 a.m.. Investigators say the teenager was walking to school when he suffered a broken leg and was taken to a hospital. Police say witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as being a blue truck or SUV. The injured student's name hasn't been released.

--

Former Milwaukee teacher pleads not guilty to child-sex charges

A former teacher at Milwaukee's St. Matthias Parish School is accused of sexually assaulting at least two children under the age of 13.

One victim says Kevin Buelow was tutoring her in the church basement seven years ago when he touched her inappropriately. She said it happened more than once. He's also accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student on multiple occasions, also in the church basement.

--

Madison cops arrest speeder, learn he’s wanted for homicide

When Madison police pulled a driver over for going 102 miles-an-hour on the Beltline, a computer check found he was wanted on a much more serious charge out of Las Vegas, Nev.

Twenty-one-year-old Taran J. Wihelmi had a homicide warrant in his name. Wihelmi was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday. He's being held in the Dane County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nevada.

--

2 arrested in Green County for cockfighting

The Green County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of two people after deputies found evidence of cockfighting.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday afternoon in the town of Clarno. Investigators say dead or injured chickens were found in an outbuilding which appeared to have been used for fighting. Thirty-six-year-old Water Minh Dang and 39-year-old Phuong P.T. Nguyen were taken into custody. Thirty-seven live adults chickens and 16 chicks were seized.