Investigators learned that he worked the same store where Jayme's slain parents had been employed. Sheriff's officials say Jaenke has been cleared of involvement in the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme. The FBI has posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location of Jayme Closs. Investigators believe she was abducted Oct. 15 after her parents were shot and killed in their home.

--

Lower school levy OK’d in Eau Claire

The tax levy is going down in the Eau Claire school district.

The decrease was adopted as part of the budget that was approved by the school board last night. The new tax levy will be $8.52 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Meanwhile, the entire budget passed by the school board is worth just under $143 million.

--

Biden speaking in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon

Former Vice President Joe Biden is encouraging Wisconsinites to vote early.

After a rally in Madison Tuesday morning, Biden will travel to Milwaukee for a similar event at the Laborers' Local 113. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers are also expected to attend.

--

Schimel criticized for joining out-of-state lawsuits

State Attorney General Brad Schimel is being criticized for joining a wide range of out-of-state lawsuits.

The suits cover everything from teacher tenure in Indiana to a Texas oil company and global warming. Critics say the cases have little to do with Wisconsin and are meant to further Republican causes. Schimel's office says the department only participates in cases that have a direct connection to the state.

--

Madison man who allegedly sought radioactive material remains behind bars

Madison man is being kept in the Dane County Jail for allegedly trying to buy radioactive material on the internet.

A federal judge found probable cause on Monday that 30-year-old Jeremy Ryan had committed a federal offense and ordered him to remain in custody until a grand jury convenes to issue an indictment. Ryan's attorney said his client was only trying to buy the material to commit suicide because he has cancer, but the judge said that it was still a federal crime to purchase the material, known as Polonium-210.

--

Pilot survives small plane crash into Kenosha County lake

Authorities say a small plane crashed into a lake in Kenosha County Monday evening and the pilot survived.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened at around 7 p.m. at Camp Lake, just north of the Illinois border. Sheriff's officials say the pilot didn’t immediately call authorities. The pilot reportedly got out of the plane, swam to shore and then hitchhiked home to Antioch, Illinois. Deputies say a woman walking her dog spotted the plane and called 911. Investigators say the pilot, whose name was not released, was not injured. The FAA is expected to investigate the crash.

--

Walker orders flags lowered for synagogue victims

Wisconsin flags are flying at half-staff to remember the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Gov. Scott Walker ordered the flags to be lowered through sunset Wednesday. That's the same timeline ordered by President Donald Trump for U.S. flags. In the meantime, funerals for some of the victims will be held Tuesday as suspected shooter Robert Bowers, who's being held without bond, will be back in court Thursday.

--

Sawdust-loaded semi catches fire, collides with another rig in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff Office says one semi caught fire when it collided with another semi Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 151.

Deputies say the two-vehicle crash was reported at around 4 P-M Monday on U.S. Highway 151 South near the intersection with Airport Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a large plume of smoke in the air. Investigators say 54-year-old Robert Koltes was driving a semi loaded with sawdust, while 28-year-old Justin Claire was driving a semi hauling corn. Investigators say Claire was attempting to make a right-hand turn into a driveway when the crash happened. Koltes attempted to avoid the crash by sharply turning to the left, but the two vehicles collided. Deputies say the sawdust loaded into Koltes' truck burst into flames. The semi was a total loss. Officers say Claire's semi also caught on fire, but first responders were able to extinguish it and salvage the vehicle. Investigators say neither driver was seriously injured in the crash.

--

Hunt continues for stolen Picasso masterpiece

The hunt is still on for a stolen Picasso masterpiece from an appraiser in Milwaukee.

There's been no sign of the rare Torero print — worth about $45,000 — since it disappeared from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals back in February. It vanished from its display area in the lobby. Milwaukee police are not talking about the investigation, but F-B-I officials say that it's a lot easier to steal the item than to sell it.