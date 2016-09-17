Roberts board approves pilot phosphorus removal program

According to Public Works Director John Bond, the phosphorus removal pilot plant scheduled to begin testing at the wastewater treatment plant the first week of October has real potential to help the village meet the stringent pollutant standards being imposed by the DNR.

“Basically affluent from the plant is blended with a special kind of algae in a large mixing tank. That mixture goes into basically a greenhouse lined with glass piping. The affluent and algae mixture travels back and forth through these pipes and with photosynthesis it grows the algae. The algae takes up the phosphorus and other things you are trying to remove. At the end of the process, they filter out the algae and it removes the pollutants with it. The algae can then be used to make plastic,” explained Bond.

The portable system designed by Clearas Water Recovery, Inc., out of Montana has been tested in Fond du Lac with promising results. The cost to run the system for one week is $6,000.

Bond reported to the board that two pumps at the wastewater treatment plant failed and were replaced with new pumps at a cost of $10,000.

As of the last Board of Review, the village was put on notice by the county that its status with regard to property tax valuations was non-compliant. To address the issue, board members approved the hiring of Kleven Property Assessment LLC out of Eau Claire to conduct the 2017 Limited Revaluation Assessment and 2018 Maintenance Assessment of Real and Personal Property throughout the Village. The bill for the 2017 assessment will be $16,900 and the 2018 assessment will be $8,100.

Board members approved a recommendation by President Moeri to list the 204 W. Main St. property for sale with realtor Tom Nielsen. Nielsen is recommending a market price of $36,900.00-$39,900.00 for the parcel.

Other business

Board members approved the purchase of 150 tons of salt from the Town of Hudson at a price of $70.65 per ton.

Police Chief Aaron McWilliams reported that the department will be looking to hire a replacement for Administrative Assistant Julie Rose who left to accept a position with the County.

Public Works Director John Bond told board members his department will be looking to hire a replacement for Mark Frederick.

The Fire Association reported that its grant application to help pay for new air packs has been denied. Cost for the new packs is estimated at $160,000.

Board members were also informed that the village’s grant application for a community block grant worth $259,610 has also been denied putting several street projects on hold.

The board approved opening up the lease of 10 acres of farmland to public bidding starting October 7.

Fall clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Oct. 14.

Dora Rohl retired after 40 years representing the Town of Warren on the Library Association Board. Her position will be filled by Jan Manore.